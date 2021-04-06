Elk Fire Update, April 6, 2021 Reserve Ranger District

Location: East Elk Mountain, 30 miles east of Reserve, Catron County, NM on the Gila National Forest.

Start Date: March 31, 2021 Size: ~229 acres Cause: Under investigation Vegetation: Piñon/juniper and grass

Resources: One (1) Type 1 Initial Attack (IA) crew, two (2) Type 2 IA Crews, one (1) handcrew, one (1) Type 6 engines, one (1) Type 3 helicopter, and two (2) Type 2 dozers.

Summary: The Elk Fire is 225 acres.

Fire activity is minimal with some interior smoke from burning stumps and heavy fuels. Crews are mopping up and securing lines. The strategy of the fire is full suppression, with confine and containment using natural geographic features and forest roads.

Safety: There is a RED FLAG Warning for the entire Gila National Forest for today, April 6, 2021 from 1200 noon – 8:00 p.m.

Smoke from fire rises up and away during the daytime, but in the evenings, smoke can pool back down in canyons, drainages, and basins.

For information on air quality and protecting your health, and to find guidance on distances and visibility, please

visit https://nmtracking.org/fire.

Fire information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7359/.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at

https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila