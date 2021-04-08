Margo Fire in Dudleyville in Pinal County AZ likely the source of smoke in Grant County 040821
The Margo Fire is burning in the town of Dudleyville in Pinal County, along the river bottom through dense tamarisk. As of 1:30 pm all residents of Dudleyville have been placed in GO mode by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. An emergency shelter has been sent up at the Ray High School in Kearney for residents impacted. The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed NB State Route 77 at mile post 128.
Multiple ground and air resources, including a Very Large Air Tanker, Large Air Tanker and Air Attack are assisting with suppression efforts. Thursday's afternoon winds will challenge firefighters as sustained westerly winds of 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 are predicted per the National Weather Service.
