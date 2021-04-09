New Mexico COVID-19 update: 126 new cases, totaling 193,368 - 040921
Two additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 126 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
61 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
12 new cases in Doña Ana County
1 new case in Eddy County
4 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Luna County
3 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
14 new cases in Sandoval County
6 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
6 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
1 new case in Socorro County
1 new case in Taos County
2 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Friday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,976.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Apr. 9 are:
87121 - 15
87120 - 8
87124 - 8
87026 - 5
87109 - 5
87114 - 5
87123 - 5
87107 - 4
87144 - 4
87507 - 4
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Eddy County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 193,368 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 55,354
Catron County: 85
Chaves County: 8,766
Cibola County: 2,838
Colfax County: 728
Curry County: 5,050
De Baca County: 136
Doña Ana County: 24,110
Eddy County: 6,703
Grant County: 1,654
Guadalupe County: 376
Harding County: 9
Hidalgo County: 355
Lea County: 8,242
Lincoln County: 1,600
Los Alamos County: 505
Luna County: 3,254
McKinley County: 12,155
Mora County: 169
Otero County: 3,692
Quay County: 428
Rio Arriba County: 3,500
Roosevelt County: 1,875
Sandoval County: 11,529
San Juan County: 13,888
San Miguel County: 1,324
Santa Fe County: 9,924
Sierra County: 717
Socorro County: 1,251
Taos County: 1,625
Torrance County: 686
Union County: 246
Valencia County: 6,487
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 761
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 217
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 106 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 174,849 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Rio Rancho Center
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vecino Sanos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.