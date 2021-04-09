Margo Fire, Dudleyville, Arizona

Front Page News

Incident Overview Margo Fire

There was no change in acreage or containment overnight, but firefighters are GPS'ing the perimeter of the fire to get a better size up; remains 500 acres and 20% contained. Today, firefighters will continue working to secure the open fire line on the south side and keep the fire within the Gila River bed, north of the agricultural fields, east of the two-track boundary, south of San Pedro Road, and west of the town of Dudleyville. Firefighters are also actively engaged to protect values at risk, including the town of Dudleyville, which includes hundreds of homes and commercial structures, San Carlos Power and Electric infrastructure, Salt River Project infrastructure and State Route 77.

GO status (evacuate) remains in place for the town of Dudleyville and incident command will reassess repopulation efforts later Friday. Power lines were deenergized Thursday for firefighter safety now those lines must be assessed for damage before they can be turned back on safely. When it is safe to allow residents to return home, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office will make notifications to residents. Approximately 200 residents were evacuated due to unsafe conditions, high fire activity, smoke impacts, and proximity of involved fuels. A shelter remains open at Ray High School in Kearny.

A fire investigator with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management arrived on the incident Friday morning. Approximately 100 personnel are assigned to the fire, including DFFM, local cooperators, the Tonto National Forest, the Coronado National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management. Aircraft will be utilized again today to help with suppression efforts.The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened SR 77 late Thursday night. Drivers in that area need to use caution as firefighters are working off the roadway.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Twitter - https://twitter.com/azstateforestry
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/arizonastateforestry
For information on evacuations contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office or follow them on social media.
For information on road closures contact the Arizona Department of Transportation or follow them on social media.
Ready Set Go - https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go

Incident Information
Basic Information

Current as of 4/8/2021, 9:42:26 PM
Incident Type Wildfire
Cause Unknown Cause, Under Investigation
Date of Origin Thursday April 08, 2021 approx. 09:00 AM
Location Dudleyville - Pinal County
Incident Commander Bob Arthur, DFFM
Incident Description Wildfire
Coordinates 32.916 latitude, -110.73 longitude
Current Situation

Total Personnel 75
Size 500 Acres
Fuels Involved
Salt Cedar, grass, and brush

Current Weather

Weather Concerns
Sustained Winds of 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour expected.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat
{{#data.error}}
{{#data.error.root_cause}}

[{{{type}}}] {{{reason}}}

{{/data.error.root_cause}}
{{/data.error}} {{^data.error}} {{#texts.summary}}

{{texts.summary}} {{#options.result.rssIcon}} RSS {{/options.result.rssIcon}}

{{/texts.summary}} {{#data.hits.hits}}
{{#_source.featured}} FEATURED {{/_source.featured}} {{#_source.showImage}} {{#_source.image}}
{{{_source.image}}}
{{/_source.image}} {{/_source.showImage}}

{{{_source.title}}} {{#_source.showPrice}} {{{_source.displayPrice}}} {{/_source.showPrice}}

{{#_source.showLink}}

{{{_source.displayUrl}}}

{{/_source.showLink}} {{#_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.displayDate}}}

{{/_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.description}}}

{{#_source.additionalInfo}}

{{#_source.additionalFields}} {{#title}} {{{label}}}{{{title}}} {{/title}} {{/_source.additionalFields}}

{{/_source.additionalInfo}}
{{/data.hits.hits}}
{{/data.error}}

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top