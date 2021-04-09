Margo Fire, Dudleyville, Arizona

Incident Overview Margo Fire

There was no change in acreage or containment overnight, but firefighters are GPS'ing the perimeter of the fire to get a better size up; remains 500 acres and 20% contained. Today, firefighters will continue working to secure the open fire line on the south side and keep the fire within the Gila River bed, north of the agricultural fields, east of the two-track boundary, south of San Pedro Road, and west of the town of Dudleyville. Firefighters are also actively engaged to protect values at risk, including the town of Dudleyville, which includes hundreds of homes and commercial structures, San Carlos Power and Electric infrastructure, Salt River Project infrastructure and State Route 77.

GO status (evacuate) remains in place for the town of Dudleyville and incident command will reassess repopulation efforts later Friday. Power lines were deenergized Thursday for firefighter safety now those lines must be assessed for damage before they can be turned back on safely. When it is safe to allow residents to return home, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office will make notifications to residents. Approximately 200 residents were evacuated due to unsafe conditions, high fire activity, smoke impacts, and proximity of involved fuels. A shelter remains open at Ray High School in Kearny.

A fire investigator with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management arrived on the incident Friday morning. Approximately 100 personnel are assigned to the fire, including DFFM, local cooperators, the Tonto National Forest, the Coronado National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management. Aircraft will be utilized again today to help with suppression efforts.The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened SR 77 late Thursday night. Drivers in that area need to use caution as firefighters are working off the roadway.

For information on evacuations contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office or follow them on social media.

For information on road closures contact the Arizona Department of Transportation or follow them on social media.

Incident Information

Basic Information

Current as of 4/8/2021, 9:42:26 PM

Incident Type Wildfire

Cause Unknown Cause, Under Investigation

Date of Origin Thursday April 08, 2021 approx. 09:00 AM

Location Dudleyville - Pinal County

Incident Commander Bob Arthur, DFFM

Incident Description Wildfire

Coordinates 32.916 latitude, -110.73 longitude

Current Situation

Total Personnel 75

Size 500 Acres

Fuels Involved

Salt Cedar, grass, and brush

Current Weather

Weather Concerns

Sustained Winds of 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour expected.