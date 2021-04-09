Vaccines continue to help New Mexicans 040721

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase, and Aging and Long Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez spoke to New Mexicans on April 7, 2021 about the progress the state is making against COVID-19.

"Let's start with our vaccine update," Dr. Collins said. "Fortunately New Mexico remains the fastest state for vaccine administration." Dr. Collins added that 50% of New Mexicans that have registered to receive the vaccine have gotten their first shot, and 31% are fully vaccinated.

At this time, all New Mexicans over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

"100% of in-state Phase 1 registrants have received an invitation to a vaccine appointment," Dr. Collins said. "If you have been invited and haven't been able to attend an appointment, you will receive another invitation." Dr. Collins said the DOH continues to prioritize those that are over 75 and seniors with chronic conditions.

For support with registration and scheduling, call 1-800-432-2080.

"This weeks allocation is 131,200 doses, including 30,800 from Johnson and Johnson," Dr. Collins said. "I'd like to remind you that all vaccines available in the United States are effective at preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19."

"Vaccines, testing, and COVID-safe practices will keep more of our loved ones from being hospitalized, or dying, from COVID-19," she said. "More supply is coming. register at https://vaccinenm.org/." Nearly 830,000 New Mexicans have already registered.

"If you've registered for the vaccine but gotten vaccinated elsewhere, please log in and indicate that you've gotten your shot," she said. "Doing so will help DOH get invitations to other New Mexicans more quickly."

Registered residents over 75 can self-schedule their vaccine appointment without an event code. Soon that will be a function available to more registrants, but all New Mexicans are able to self-schedule their booster shot.

"The Aging and Long Term Services Department is partnering with the DOH to help seniors and those with disabilities," Hotrum-Lopez said. That partnership has brought 23,618 doses and 61 clinics to long term care facilities throughout the state.

While there has been a high acceptance rate for vaccination, the agencies are not finished. They have at least 12 more vaccine clinics planned.

"We're already seeing data to support that the vaccine is working," she said. "The average daily number of deaths has dropped from 10 to less than one in long-term facilities."

As a result of vaccine acceptance and the success of department efforts, visitation has resumed. Communal dining and activities have also resumed and will continue as long as there are no outbreaks.

"Outdoor visitation is preferred," Hotrum-Lopez said, "but there are designated rooms for indoor visits with masks and proper ventilation."

The next project is homebound vaccinations. A pilot program is happening now and will expand to reach those that are unable to travel to receive their vaccinations.

Dr. Scrase began his portion of the presentation by talking about the New Mexico Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

"It's a new program that has been rolled out already," he said. "With $170 million in Federal aid that is available to households experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19."

"These are life preservers for people that have been in a tough position," Dr. Scrase said.

The epidemiological curve shows the number of cases per day as significantly lower. This affects the overall gating criteria. "The good news for New Mexico is that for every new case, we have vaccinated 92 people," he said.

Dr. Scrase said a current concern is variants. "I'd like to remind all of you that we found over 60 variants in New Mexico in the first year of the pandemic. So far none seem of consequence when considering resistance to treatment or the vaccine."

"New Mexico is not showing any sequencing of the Brazilian or South African variants, but every single one of our neighbors has seen cases of these variants," he said. "The main things we are worried about is what effect these variants have on the rate of spread, resistance to treatment, resistance to the vaccine, and any increase in mortality."

"We are watching closely and robustly sequencing to identify these variants."

Dr. Scrase said the gating criteria is looking better, with the case count being the only area for improvement. "It's still more cases than we would like to have, but everything else is looking good."

With variants present, the virus is changing. Dr. Scrase reminds New Mexicans to wear face coverings whether they are vaccinated or not, and to continue with COVID-safe practices.

"I want to thank New Mexicans for being patient and diligent," Hotrum-Lopez said. "And for really focusing on protecting vulnerable populations both in and out of long-term facilities."

"I want to thank New Mexicans, the DOH, the National Guard, and FEMA," Dr. Collins said. "We want to get as many New Mexicans vaccinated as possible."

"Our actions do have consequences," Dr. Scrase said. "Hang in there."