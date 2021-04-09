Public meeting on old Grant County Jail project held 040721

By Mary Alice Murphy

A virtual meeting on a "new vision for the old Grant County Jail," was held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to hear from the members and consultants of Groundwork Studio and to hear from members of the community what their questions and concerns are.

Amy Bell, landscape architect with Groundwork Studio, led the discussion.

The New Mexico Environment Department and Grant County are engaging with Groundwork Studio in the process to develop a judicial complex and community center at the site of the old jail behind the Grant County Courthouse.

She introduced Kellie Fenton of the firm, and Joni Palmer, who is assisting as a planning consultant, as well as three members of the NMED, Rebecca Cook, Jennifer (last name unintelliglble) and Savannah Richards.

Bell introduced the website, https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/2831882622954a0b89ea899c7c36c2e5 which gives background, a timeline projected for continuing progress, a description of the site of the old jail, maps, case studies on similar projects showing possibilities, and she emphasized the Take the Survey option for community members to give their input. She said the website will be updated as the process continues.

She said the outreach process is building on the work already done, including looking at the environmental issues of the old jail.

During the meeting she held two quick polls. The first was "Where are you joining us from this evening?" Most were from Silver City.

Cook, who works in the Brownfields NMED team funded by the EPA, said the mission is to help communities and tribes to get underused or abandoned properties redeveloped to benefit the community. "We can assess and hold community engagement events, like this one. Our first one was a Community meeting held in Silver City in May 2019. We had plans to hold more, but COVID kind of got in the way. We have done the environmental assessment and we brought in Amy and her team for more visioning. We worried that the soil might have contaminants from the nearby historical mining, but that was not a problem. The old jail itself has a lot of asbestos and mold, which will have to be addressed. We hold monthly steering committee meetings and will be organizing community focus groups. We want to do a couple of community focus group meetings. By late July, we hope to have developed master plan options and will hold another public meeting, In August, we hope to have the draft visioning document and have consolidated the master plan. We will hold another public meeting for input in order to have the final visioning document in later August or early Sept."

She said the plan is focusing on the 5 ½ acres, most of which belong to the county, but abutting some city property. It includes the historic courthouse, the Black Street building, which once housed the Sheriff's Department and the old jail. Cook said the county and the courts are working to consolidate operations in a judicial complex to potentially house the sheriff's department, state police, the judicial district court and the magistrate court. It could also include a broader civic center and could also provide comprehensive services, as well as education and a library.

Palmer said the very forward-thinking trend right now is to have not only an operational viewpoint, but to reflect the rapidly changing world. Since 9/11, the focus has been on security threats and surveillance, with the more recent trends over the past five or six years to also bring in civic education, keeping up with digital technology, along with easy access to public parking, ease of access for those with disabilities, way finding within the area and to provide support spaces for the employees and clients. Restorative justice is another aspect. The space should be welcoming, with an inviting public space. It should integrate the arts as stress relievers.

Palmer noted that the Magistrate Court in Silver City is in the process of moving to the Black Street building.

She presented three case studies of how cities have integrating the judicial centers in their communities. The first was in Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York. It was the nation's first multi-jurisdictional community court.

The second addressed the Judicial Learning Center in Denver, CO, which serves the public at large and is adjacent to the main library and an art museum. The community partnerships reach out to school groups making them more comfortable with the justice system.

The third case study looked at the Burien Community Court in King County, WA. It's an example of a courthouse as a community resource center.

All three cases can be seen in more detail on the website.

Palmer said the unique project in Grant County could have as its priority to provide services for local community needs, while offering a welcoming complex to the public.

The first question from neighbor Wendy Philips addressed the neighbors to the site. Bell said that multiple neighbors are on the steering committee. The team is thinking about expanded uses of the site, as well as the potential of parking issues, noise and safety of the residents. "On the other side of the issue, what is the risk of not developing the site as well? We want to be respectful of the neighborhood."

District 1 Magistrate Court Judge Maurine Laney asked about the first plan, which was to tear down the old jail and build a new magistrate court.

Bell said that was a decision that would have to be made by the county. "We don't know if a decision has been made to demolish it or remediate or renovate the old jail. We also don't know the cost of asbestos abatement for either demolition, renovation or remediation."

Sixth Judicial Court Judge Tom Stewart asked if anyone was aware of legislative appropriations for the relocation of Magistrate Court. Bell did not know details of the agreement, but "I think there is a lot of support for the relocation of the Magistrate Court."

Philips asked about how the team will be working on the differences between the town and the county on dark skies, noise and the traffic flow.

Bell said there were several cross-jurisdictional issues, as part of the area is in the historic district, although mostly it is county property. They have different requirements. "That is part of the work we're doing. Visioning with you all to talk about the opportunitis and doing our research on what the constraints are, including proximity of residences."

Another question from Laney. "The ideas for the additional community services sound wonderful. However, I think we may get away from the original need, which was for a new magistrate court that would be secure and large enough to accommodate two judges. This is necessary because the caseload justifies another judgeship, but there is not enough space right now to accommodate another judge."

Bell agreed that the magistrate court is the priority, "but we also have the other historic buildings, such as the Black Street building and the courthouse to utilize. They may be good for the other uses, without compromising the original priority."

Palmer said looking at the three case studies, it is what the larger community decides about a judicial complex. "It's not something we've already decided, but we want to have this conversation to make sure the judicial complex is not only useful for the judges and staff, but that it is useful as well as for the clients and the community at large."

Charmeine Wait, Silver City MainStreet and Arts and Cultural District director, commented that the complex could be for the justice system, but the grounds and the lobbies could be art-filled and welcoming to all.

Philips said she had a concern that the campus is too small for "all these ideas. There is already too little parking now for the trailhead. I like Charmeine's idea."

Stewart said he believes the group needs to converse more with the Administrative Office of the Courts and the county and maybe regroup. "I love your ideas about the uses and the arts."

Bell said the public would have the opportunity with the steering committee to do that. "If there are others who need to be involved, we would like to hear about who we should get in the room. We will have focus groups, and we will figure this out."

Laney suggested that if space permits it would be good to consider housing law enforcement in the judicial complex to add security.

Palmer said it will be determined what the county needs in the complex. "It's the direction that judicial complexes are going—to be part of the community. On the survey, there is an opportunity for you to tell us your ideas. I encourage you to get your friends, colleagues and family to take the survey."

Bell said the meeting was being recorded and all chat comments were being documented.

Stewart also noted that any construction projects in the state are required to set aside 1 percent for the arts. Palmer agreed and said the arts division works with them as a partner.

Wendy Phillips asked if it were possible to purchase more property in the area.

Bell said the team is aware of the grade change between the courthouse parking lot and the parking at the trailhead and would address the issue.

The recording of the meeting can be viewed in its entirety at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/2831882622954a0b89ea899c7c36c2e5.