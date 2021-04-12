New Mexico COVID-19 update: 647 new cases, totaling 193,987 - April 10-12, 2021

Three additional COVID-19 deaths – Saturday, April 10, Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 647 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

227 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

67 new cases in Sandoval County

75 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

34 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported three** additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,979.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases Saturday, Apr. 10. through Monday, Apr. 12 are:

87121 - 44

87124 - 38

87401 - 36

87031 - 29

87120 - 29

87114 - 18

88201 - 17

87109 - 16

87532 - 16

87111 - 15

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included twenty-seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (nine in Bernalillo County, seven in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, five in Eddy County, one in McKinley County, one in Rio Arriba County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 193,987 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 55,571

Catron County: 87

Chaves County: 8,785

Cibola County: 2,846

Colfax County: 730

Curry County: 5,054

De Baca County: 136

Doña Ana County: 24,192

Eddy County: 6,709

Grant County: 1,659

Guadalupe County: 376

Harding County: 9

Hidalgo County: 357

Lea County: 8,253

Lincoln County: 1,603

Los Alamos County: 506

Luna County: 3,262

McKinley County: 12,163

Mora County: 169

Otero County: 3,701

Quay County: 428

Rio Arriba County: 3,524

Roosevelt County: 1,875

Sandoval County: 11,595

San Juan County: 13,963

San Miguel County: 1,329

Santa Fe County: 9,941

Sierra County: 718

Socorro County: 1,254

Taos County: 1,631

Torrance County: 686

Union County: 246

Valencia County: 6,520

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 217

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 101 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 175,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Rio Rancho Center

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecino Sanos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque



***This reported data is a total of Saturday 4/10, Sunday 4/11 & Monday (4/12)***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.