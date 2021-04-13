Grant County Commission held combined work session and regular meeting 040821, part 2

[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of probably a three-part series of article on the combined work session and regular meeting of the Grant County Commission on April 8, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After the presentations and proclamations at the beginning of the meeting, Grant County commissioners heard county and elected officials' reports at their combined work session and regular meeting on April 8, 2021.

Joe Grijalva, road department supervisor, gave his report. "We are patching and preparing for June chip sealing. We expect two new laborers on board in about two weeks."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said he had a citizen come up to him to tell him "that you are doing a good job and responding to calls quickly." Grijalva thanked him.

County Community Development and Planning Department Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch said in reference to the SE Group, which is helping create the Trails and Outdoor Recreation Plan for the county, that he had received a report and they said they appreciated that the commissioners wanted to be involved in the process, so they can gather information "from you, too." Larisch noted that the previous evening, a public meeting had taken place on the old jail site. "We have paper copies of the survey in the lobby, and you can take the survey online." Readers can read about the presentation earlier in the meeting at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/64254-grant-county-commission-holds-combined-work-session-and-regular-meeting-040821-part-1

Larisch reported that three Colonias design projects are underway, with SWCA environmental consultants doing the environmental portion on Little Walnut. They had a lady approach them and ask what was going on because she didn't know anything about it. "They gave her my number, but she hasn't called me yet. I'm always glad to answer questions. She was also directed to contact her commissioner with questions. On Bataan Memorial Park, we're waiting for bid documents from Bohannon Huston, Inc. so we can go out to bid again."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she was looking for clarification on the old jail. "My understanding is that we were looking at the old jail as part of a judicial complex. Is that still on the table? I couldn't get to the meeting. The chatter I'm hearing is that the old jail is not connected to the courthouse thing."

Larisch said he agreed on the chatter. "Last night they were supposed to give some background information. I think a lot more people are getting involved who weren't involved in the first part of the process. When we did that, we did some visioning, and a judicial complex came out on top. Even the public can come up with some crazy ideas, but when they hear what the needs are and what we had previously determined, they realize that's what we need. We did get the funding for Phase 1 and Phase 2. We also got some cost estimates on what's need for abatement that came out of Phase 2. It isn't as horrible as what we once expected, so that's good. We're trying to keep the judicial complex idea going."

Edwards asked what happens if the public derails the idea. Larisch said he didn't know, but "ultimately it's your decision what comes out of it."

General Services Director Randy Villa said the county is in fire season. He had a collaborative meeting to determine readiness of all the agencies involved, including municipal fire departments, county volunteer fire departments, BLM and Forest Service. "I want to remind people that we are constantly in red flag warnings. I don't see any restrictions yet, but I expect to see some soon. We have a DC-9 at the airbase at the airport. By the end of April, we will have some helicopters and some smoke-jumping crews. We're ramping up. We did have a fire off Mountain View, where someone was driving down the road shooting off Roman candles out of the vehicle on Easter Sunday. I would like to thank Tyrone and Whiskey Creek for helping Silver Fire get it out pretty quickly. There is a fire in Catron County, the Elk Fire, but as of today, it is 100 percent contained. They believe it was a lightning-caused fire. All the volunteers are ready. Water is what we do on the volunteer side and we have 10 water tenders. It's not a question of where or if, but when a fire is going to happen."

He also noted that the county building is now open, with no-touch doors and no-touch towel dispensers except for pulling the paper towel out. "We're sanitizing every day all day long. We're also helping with the vaccines, with volunteers from Tyrone and Pinos Altos doing a lot. Everything is going well at the airport and at Corre Caminos."

Ponce asked if there is a campaign talking about defensible space and such. Villa said he applies for and so far, has gotten a grant program that funds Ready, Set, Go every year. "We have radio ads out there. The Forest Service just put out a notice about campfires. I have some Ready, Set, Go flyers and some defensible space flyers. We haven't gotten out into the neighborhoods like I'd like to because of COVID restrictions. But as things loosen up, that will happen. It's what we like to do with the wildfire plan. We are working on our third Firewise community in Indian Hills, which is just getting off the ground. Dos Griegos will have their second Firewise Day on a Saturday in May. People can use our chipper for big projects."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the suspects had been caught on the Mountain View fire. Sheriff Frank Gomez said Silver City is continuing the investigation.

Villa gave a shout out to law enforcement, because in situations like that, "We definitely need their help. They also did some patrolling that afternoon."

"We don't have an ordinance on allowing burns on personal property, and I would prefer no one burn this time of year, but a person must contact Dispatch and let them know, so that if something breaks out and it gets away, we can have a quick response," Villa said. "However, people have to realize that if they start a fire on their property and it gets out of control, they will be responsible for the costs of the response to putting out that fire."

County Manager Charlene Webb said most of her report had been covered by department heads. She said that one property owner on Bandoni is refusing to grant an easement. "We may have to redesign the project or come up with some other option. It's holding up the entire project."

Gomez was the first to give an elected official report. He said he continues to seek advanced training in crisis intervention for his deputies. He listed the several trainings that Sgt. Manny Maldonado has completed and noted that Maldonado would also be working with the schools on in-service training. Maldonado and Cpl. Jason Jordan are part of the CIT team being developed for the department. The two, on the day of the meeting, were in Alamogordo learning about that community's CIT team. Cpl. Randy Orosco will also be part of the team. The department plans to hold their required biennial trainings in August and October.

He noted that March saw a modest increase in burglaries, which he said is consistent with the time of year. The deputies have also assisted with a significant number of animal related incidents and have seen an increase in domestic violence restraining orders of protection, although the actual number of incidents was lower.

The department received two letters of commendation. One came from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which commended two deputies and a member of the Sixth Judicial Court staff for taking time to assist two veterans in need. The two veterans rode Corre Caminos to the VA clinic to receive vaccines, but it was going to be two hours before the bus returned. Jacob Villegas of the district court got hold of his colleagues to help. Cpl. Olson and Deputy Madrid arrived in unpredictable weather and allowed the veterans to sit in their warm vehicles while a plan to transport them safely home was determined. The letter concluded with thanking "all officers in blue" for their kindness and compassion and for keeping the area safe.

He also read a letter concerning an event of the prior weekend, when a suicide subject situation was de-escalated by Sgt. Medina. The letter said that God sent a deputy who knew how to de-escalate. "We should continue to support our officers in blue. They make a difference."

Gomez said the department would be participating in the April 24 DEA Drug Takeback day in Gila and Mimbres valleys. He noted that the department would also be receiving a fully-equipped vehicle paid for through Stonegarden funding to be assigned to the criminal investigation unit. He reported 18 new high-tech radios are being programmed, which will enhance interagency communications.

The department has received more than $61,000 in Southwest border assistance funds. "We requested funding for equipment to utilize the TraX [mapping] program and to equip five patrol units and the state has agreed to provide the program at no cost."

The commissioners had requested a comprehensive review of the department's vehicle fleet. "We have 43 in active roster. Twenty are nearing end of life, 10 are at or past end of life and 13 within their life. My goal is to purchase one or two at a time instead of a large number that then all hit end of life about the same time. I am also standardizing our vehicles to make maintenance easier."

For two open positions, three certifiable applicants have been received. He also gave the HIDTA (high-intensity drug-trafficking area) report and an overview of recent statistics, including five burglaries, 19 domestic violence incidents and 43 animal control calls, with 40 animal complaints. Gomez said the department continues to assist the Tri-City district, with Bayard taking most of its own calls, and the sheriff's department helping out in Santa Clara and Hurley, especially at night and on weekends.

Treasurer Patrick Cohn gave his report. He said to date 70.9 percent of taxes for 2020 have been collected. "In the Treasurer's office we have seen an increase in foot traffic, with taxpayers being pleased to be able to come into the office to pay their taxes."

He said with the investment policy hopefully being passed later in the meeting, he has been receiving a lot of positive feedback from constituents pleased that they will hear more often about what is going on in the treasurer's office.

Browne said state law requires spreading local investments among the local institutions, unless any says they don't want it.

Cohn said he has not yet gone out to visit with the local institutions and national branches until the policy is passed. "Right now, the county does not have any local investments, but our goal is to have investments in local banks." He said he is planning to go out to get rates and talk to local bank presidents and managers.

Browne said the way he reads the statute, there is no way to choose one local bank even if it has better rates.

Cohn said the way he understands it is that if the county has a set amount to invest, it has to be spread equally among all the local banks, no matter with has the best rates. "We'll just make more on the one with the better rates. I don't think we can negotiate."

Brown said it strikes him as a problem. "I would support something like equitable investments among those offering better rates."

Edwards said she believes it is something that should be addressed by the Legislature and that Cohn should work on it with the Treasurer's affiliate organization.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked: "Do we have the option not to invest locally so we can shop for the best rates?"

Browne noted that would stop the county's goal to invest locally.

Billings agreed that it sounded like a need for a legislative fix.

The next article will begin with the monthly financial report and go into the rest of the agenda.