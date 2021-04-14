Council approves 2020 audit

By Roger Lanse

At its April 13, 2021 meeting, the Silver City Town Council approved the 2020 town audit prepared by Stone McGee & Co. Mike Stone complemented those town finance department employees who suffered under the 'harassment' of the auditors and came up with a "really good audit." Stone said the audit prepared by the town earned the finest opinions an audit can receive. "Everything was just great," Stone said.

Mayor and councilors lauded Town Clerk Ann Mackie, who is retiring, for her years of service.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith cautioned residents about the severe drought and fire danger which lie ahead. She said nmfireinfo.com can be accessed for fire information.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray also cautioned residents, but about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he's not taking one and doesn't believe in them. "It's up to the individual to take them. If you want to take 'em, that's fine and if you don't want to take 'em, that's fine, too," he stated. "And we should start living like Americans, not under the thumb."

Terry Anderson of Community Partnership for Children presented the group's program to celebrate "Week of the Young Child," and the program's impact on Grant County for young children and their families. She explained the partnership is a non-profit organization to give very young children opportunities socially, nutritionally, emotionally, and educationally, and to help them learn and thrive in school.