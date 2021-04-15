Student makes threat to staff

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, at about 10:06 a.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to La Plata Middle School in reference to a student making a threat to staff. A school official told the officer he had observed the student wearing a hat and having a bandana hanging out of his pocket. According to an SCPD report narrative, the official told the student it was school policy not to display bandanas and hats were not to be worn inside. The student, who the official stated had mental issues, according to the narrative, refused to comply and threatened "to shoot all the teachers."

The narrative stated the student had an appointment with his psychiatrist and remained there while the officer took statements. A relative headed to school to pick up the student. SCPD detectives were called and briefed on the incident and advised that the student had a history of behavioral health issues. The detectives advised they would conduct further investigation and complete a report on the incident.