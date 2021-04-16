Silver Consolidated Schools Board met Monday, April 12, 2021

By Mary Alice Murphy

The topic of interest for most attendees was the last item on the agenda, the choice of a new superintendent to go to work after Superintendent Audie Brown retires in June.

[Editor's Note: The Beat broke the news that evening, with a brief announcement which can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/64283-breaking-news-silver-schools-has-a-new-superintendent

After opening the meeting, the group went into executive session for more than an hour. When they reconvened, the members reviewed the minutes and approved them. Next came the agenda, which was also approved.

Louis Alvarez, La Plata Middle School principal, gave a COVID-19 update. He said there were no new guidelines as of March. "If we have a positive case, we go back to previous protocols. The state is looking at moving forward with surveillance testing, with additional training to come. We are no longer able to move forward although the PED (Public Education Department) did give us authorization to use DOH (Department of Health) testing."

He noted that in three different situations they had had three students tested, two were positives, but the other was negative. "It is allergy season, so a lot of the symptoms are similar. The positive ones had to go to quarantining measures."

Mike McMillan, board member, asked if Alvarez had any information on the number of staff members who had been vaccinated. Alvarez said about 35-38 percent have been fully vaccinated. "We are getting close to not needing the surveillance testing."

Board member Patrick Cohn thanked Mr. Alvarez for the ads on the radio and for his positivity.

Alvarez said: "The more information we can get out to the public the better they understand the situation."

Board member Dr. Michelle Diaz said she is amazed that Alvarez is able to juggle the "sort-of second job. To me, I still don't understand why the percentage of staff being vaccinated is so low. Is it access or is it apprehension to take the vaccine? If people don't want it, that's OK."

Alvarez said he thinks the 21-28 day between the shots is part of the problem. "It takes time. When I say 38 percent is fully vaccinated, I don't have the number of those who have gotten the first shot. With the second shot on most, we've had to get a substitute for at least a day for every teacher."

Katrina Bustillos, Silver Consolidated Education Association president, said she appreciated her inclusion as part of the board meeting. "It's really great that everyone is getting vaccinated. I thank the administrators for letting staff go get vaccinated. We're happy they have the choice to get vaccinated."

She noted that in most cases 98 percent of the day staff and students are wearing masks and social distancing, plus the hand-washing and Germ-X usage. It's a relief for the teachers that everyone is practicing the safety guidelines.

On the collective bargaining issue, Bustillos said that there have been some changes at the state level, and the K-5 Plus program and the extended learning now require collective bargaining. "We continue to work together in requesting a 1.5 percent raise. Because the calendar is part of the bargaining, the staff is wanting to see the new calendar getting set so they can plan. They are looking forward to seeing the calendar, so they can vote on it. What about letters of intent? Those aren't quite out yet. Hopefully we can get the information out to the staff as soon as possible."

Brown gave a brief update on the prom and graduation. "We received new guidance on March 18. The PED said graduation will utilize data of the two weeks prior to graduation." He cited the different color levels and the numbers allowed – turquoise – up to 75 percent capacity of spectator areas outside and 33 percent inside; green —33 percent outside and 25 percent inside; yellow — only outside up to 25 percent capacity. "Grant County at this point may be held during a school day, with drive-in allowed. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced among family pods, with five or fewer persons."

He said seniors will wear multi-layered masks, so that some singing may be done. For the proms they are recommended to be in outside venues.

Cliff graduation 2021 will take place Friday, May 14, beginning with a parade at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the outside graduation ceremony. Cliff will not have a prom.

Silver High School prom will be outside on May 8 from 6-10 p.m. or 7-11 p.m. in the paved lot north of the PE complex. Graduation will take place Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the football stadium.

Diaz asked, if the prom were to be held outside, why couldn't it be from 8-12 p.m. "This is finally a celebration, and we will need volunteers to help with it."

Brown said he would run it by the high school administrators.

Ashley Montenegro, board president, suggested building a needs list and getting people to donate things like Christmas lights and such to make it festive and memorable.

Associate Superintendent Curtis Clough then gave a legislative update. HB 2, the civil rights bill, passed. "School districts are being informed of the impacts. At this point it is uncertain what applies to schools. HB 33 stalled in the Senate. They are again talking about a special session. Hold harmless was also stalled. SB 331 passed pertaining to transportation."

Comptroller Michelle McCain gave the financial report. "The hold harmless left us concerned about where we are going to be with the funding formula and how our budget is going to be. We have the 1.5 percent raise for teachers and also for administrators this year. In addition, there is another step in the minimum wage up to $11.50 an hour for our hourly wage-earners and then next year the final step up. That is a $300,000 increase in our total expenditures without the minimum wage change, and that is a recurring cost, so we have to find it somewhere. We want to retain the solvency of the retirement fund, which the school pays 14.15 percent for every employee into the education retirement fund. That is an additional $170,000 cost with another increase next year. Our risk insurance has seen an increase and will be $901,000 due by July 31. Employers and employees will see 6 percent increase on the high option, which the majority of our staff takes, and a 3.6 increase on the low-option plan. All of these have to be considered in our budget for next year. The PED will be giving out some CARES funds that we can use to offset some salaries and benefits. We can't replace operational costs normally, but this time we can. In October, we will have to give an estimate of next year's numbers. We were way off the mark this year, way down. We have to adjust this year in case we don't get all the students we expect. We'll have to be conscious of all of this for next year to prevent cuts in staffing."

Diaz asked what the total insurance increase was. McCain said it is dependent on the number of employees. The employee premium, say $1000 — the school portion is 60 percent and the employees' 40 percent, but the price is going up 6 percent. "With the 1.5 percent pay raise we are hoping no one will see a decrease in their paychecks."

Montenegro pointed out that the state is self-insured.

McCain said Silver Consolidated is in a pool without Albuquerque. "I've heard they fare better than us, because they have more negotiating power."

McMillan asked Clough if they knew how much CARES funding the district would get.

Clough replied that $1.6 million will be set aside for salaries.

McCain said: "We want to remain consistent on staffing, because next year is so uncertain with an unknown number of students."

Clough followed up on several of McCain's comments. He explained that some of the funding sources used to come from three agencies, which are now one and that has reduced the amount of funding available. "It is now based solely on the student numbers." He also said the school would be taking advantage of high-quality instructional materials and doing away with anything not on the state approved list and hoping for additional funding. He also noted that the K-5 Plus and Extended Learning had several requirements that could not be met. They included adding 25 days to the school calendar, "and we worried about teacher burnout," plus the student had to remain with the same teacher for the entire following year "if at all possible." It also required participation of 100 percent of those in the school building. "When we did it as a pilot project, we did it with 60 students and only in one building at Stout. Now they are mandating every building and all at 100 percent. That's why we opted out of that. They took out about $300,000 of our operating fund by linking K-5 Plus and Extended Learning together. So that's another impact. And because we opted out, we have to take some of our CARES Act funds and create interventional programs to cover learning loss. We had to submit a plan on how we would use the CARES Act funding to cover learning loss and develop creative programs in our classrooms. We also had to submit a plan to increase literacy and math, as well as SEL, social emotional learning. We are allowed to do interventional programs during the school day. We will be looking at additional staffing for some of those interventional programs in small groups. We may try to partner teachers to cover some of that. We also allotted funding for band connectivity, as required."

To a question, he replied that all instructional materials the schools use have to be on a state-approved list. He said there is a phase-in of all new instructional materials, and "as we go through the six-year cycle, the state will say what is allowable and what is not. Fortunately, we adopted materials that are on the highly recommended list."

Montenegro said she expected the schools to participate in the K-5 Plus and Extended Learning programs.

"The decision not to was tied to the budget," Clough replied. He said the state has been legislating through the budget. He also noted that one problem was when the Silver schools went into hybrid, "we never came back into full open until now. If we had done the extended learning right now, we would have required an additional 80 hours of instruction. We did the interventions through all our instruction. We're done loss of learning in the remote classes and in person."

Diaz asked who dictates the high-quality instructional material list.

Clough said only teachers throughout the state. No local administrators are involved. "It is state driven, with the same teachers every year and state administrators, but no local or building administrators. If there is ever a question a vendor has the right to have it reviewed. The loophole was that curriculum administrators were not even involved and no parents, but some local administrators will be included next year."

Diaz noted that the board had met with the Board of Educational Finance sometime last year. "Basically, what you heard tonight is more than we heard last year. There are a lot of additional expenditures with a lot less funding. The CARES Act funding will help us stay stable this year, but the funding is not recurring."

Montenegro said the board is tasked with nominating an NMSEA scholarship candidate. "We received four applicants."

Member Eddie Flores recused himself. Cohn nominated Student A, but there was no second. Another board member nominated Student C, but there was no second.

Because the nomination is due Friday, the members set a special meeting for noon Friday. The decision is unknown as of this writing.

During board comments, Montenegro welcomed everyone back to in-person meeting and in-person learning. "Everyone seems thrilled for the students getting back to school. I also appreciate those who helped with the superintendent search."

Diaz thanked the candidates for the superintendent and thanked the advisory committee, and "congratulations to the students who received awards. Congratulations to the staff and students for being back in person."

Cohn echoed what the two prior members had said.

McMillan noted that a lot has transpired to get the students back to school. "It's exciting to have sports and extra-curricular activities back, too. It's good to see them for our kids and for prom and graduation, too. Thanks to the four highly qualified superintendent applicants, as well as the two consultants who helped lead us through the process."

Flores said he concurred with the previous comments, but said he is hearing frustration from teachers that students are feeling like they will pass to the next grade no matter what. "Some have grades of 10s and 20s. I hope they don't pass. It's easy to say everything is because of COVID. Teachers are working hard to get the kids back and get them to even do the bare minimum. If you, as a student, can't or won't do the work, you shouldn't pass. Otherwise, we are teaching the students they don't have to do anything. I think we, as the board, should support the teachers and say 'no, you're not doing to pass.' At the end of the day, the student that doesn't do the work, doesn't pass."

McCain presented the list of budget adjustments.

The final item of business was the appointment of the superintendent. Diaz nominated William "Will" Hawkins of Hobbs at a starting salary of $136,000. Montenegro, after a pause, seconded the nomination, and with no discussion, the vote was unanimous.

The next regular meeting will take place Monday, May 17, 2021.



The meeting adjourned.