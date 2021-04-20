New Mexico COVID-19 update: 161 new cases, totaling 195,615 - 042021
Three additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 161 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
60 new cases in Bernalillo County
3 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Curry County
18 new cases in Doña Ana County
1 new case in Eddy County
4 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Luna County
5 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Otero County
2 new cases in Quay County
4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
19 new cases in Sandoval County
18 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
14 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
2 new cases in Socorro County
5 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,010.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Apr. 20 are:
87124 - 12
87401 - 10
87111 - 9
87121 - 7
87114 - 6
87120 - 6
87532 - 6
88021 - 6
87105 - 5
87031 - 4
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included twenty-four cases that have been identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, two in Curry County, five in Doña Ana County, four in Eddy County, two in McKinley County, one in Roosevelt County, two in Sandoval County, three in Valencia County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 195,615 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 56,141
Catron County: 89
Chaves County: 8,839
Cibola County: 2,854
Colfax County: 743
Curry County: 5,072
De Baca County: 137
Doña Ana County: 24,383
Eddy County: 6,746
Grant County: 1,677
Guadalupe County: 376
Harding County: 10
Hidalgo County: 359
Lea County: 8,266
Lincoln County: 1,622
Los Alamos County: 511
Luna County: 3,274
McKinley County: 12,196
Mora County: 169
Otero County: 3,740
Quay County: 435
Rio Arriba County: 3,550
Roosevelt County: 1,876
Sandoval County: 11,729
San Juan County: 14,159
San Miguel County: 1,339
Santa Fe County: 10,015
Sierra County: 728
Socorro County: 1,299
Taos County: 1,648
Torrance County: 695
Union County: 247
Valencia County: 6,580
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 293
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 121 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 176,905 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.