Silver City Spring Litter Cleanup Event - Ace Hardware to Hurley
Keep New Mexico Clean and Beautiful
SILVER CITY – Volunteers are requested to participate in a cleanup event along an 11 mile stretch of US Highway 180 this Saturday April 24, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event is hosted by the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce, Senator Siah Correa-Hemphill, Representative Luis Terrazas and Representative Rebecca Dow.
Participants are encouraged to preregister at the Silver City Chamber of Commerce and at Terrazas Funeral Chapels in Santa Clara. Safety vests and trash bags will be provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The route will span along US Highway 180 from milepost 115 (Ace Hardware) to milepost 126 (Hurley).
In according with the governors COVID regulations volunteers will be assigned to a location along the route the day of the event and asked to follow social distancing and mask requirements.
BRING YOUR OWN GLOVES, HAT, SUNSCREEN AND DRINKING WATER.