New Mexico COVID-19 update: 228 new cases, totaling 195,990 - 042221
Three additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 228 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
83 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
12 new cases in Chaves County
3 new cases in Cibola County
9 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
19 new cases in Doña Ana County
4 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Grant County
2 new cases in Lea County
8 new cases in Lincoln County
1 new case in Los Alamos County
1 new case in Luna County
5 new cases in McKinley County
7 new cases in Otero County
4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
12 new cases in Sandoval County
33 new cases in San Juan County
10 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Socorro County
2 new cases in Taos County
3 new cases in Torrance County
4 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,023.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Apr. 22 are:
87121 - 23
87401 - 14
87105 - 12
88101 - 9
87124 - 8
88203 - 7
87114 - 6
88310 - 6
87107 - 5
87109 - 5
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included nineteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, three in Cibola County, three in Doña Ana County, three in Lea County, three in McKinley County, one in Rio Arriba County, one in San Juan County, one in Sandoval County, two in Valencia County) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Valencia County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 195,990 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 56,282
Catron County: 90
Chaves County: 8,853
Cibola County: 2,856
Colfax County: 745
Curry County: 5,082
De Baca County: 138
Doña Ana County: 24,412
Eddy County: 6,755
Grant County: 1,681
Guadalupe County: 376
Harding County: 10
Hidalgo County: 359
Lea County: 8,265
Lincoln County: 1,632
Los Alamos County: 512
Luna County: 3,276
McKinley County: 12,203
Mora County: 169
Otero County: 3,748
Quay County: 439
Rio Arriba County: 3,555
Roosevelt County: 1,877
Sandoval County: 11,753
San Juan County: 14,223
San Miguel County: 1,339
Santa Fe County: 10,041
Sierra County: 728
Socorro County: 1,301
Taos County: 1,650
Torrance County: 700
Union County: 247
Valencia County: 6,581
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 294
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 120 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 177,428 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.