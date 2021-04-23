Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Approves Budget, New Degree Programs, Capital Project Priorities

Silver City, NM – The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents whizzed through a lengthy agenda Friday, April 23, 2021, approving the upcoming fiscal year's budget, agreeing on new degree programs and ensuring the university is poised to capture anticipated Federal funding for capital projects.

Discussing the $50-million 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, WNMU Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said, "For Instruction and General, we'll be budgeting a carryover balance of $5.4 million. This includes a temporary budget for the Road to 4k Initiative previously approved by you," she said.

New regent Dr. Daniel H. Lopez, who was President of New Mexico Tech for two decades, said the many questions he had about the proposed budget during the finance committee meeting were answered to his satisfaction. "I have no concerns at this time, but I'll continue to monitor."

The board approved WNMU Vice President for Academic Affairs/Provost Dr. Jack Crocker's recommendations to give retiring faculty members Alireza Arasteh and Douglas Medin emeritus status; promote five faculty members to associate professor and three to professor, grant tenure to three, and renew tenure for six.

Dr. Crocker also proposed eight new degree programs, which included an associate degree in wildland fire, a bachelor's in political science, and a bachelor's to master's program in special education — all for possible implementation in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Another of the now-approved associate degrees is in Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences, the passage of which will help launch a new program designed to provide every degree-seeking WNMU student with a credential that could support their entrance into the workforce and empower them to obtain sought- after internships while completing their studies.

Underscoring the importance of maintaining a current wish list of capital projects, university president Dr. Joseph Shepard said WNMU will be prepared to tap into funding that could be made available through the proposed American Jobs Plan. The approved five-year plan prioritizes Graham Gym renovations and Kentucky Street improvements and Fine Arts Center Theatre renovations.

Looking into the nearer future, members agreed to move forward with the $1.5-million demolition of Regents Row and the $2.5-million Harlan/Fleming Hall commons and 10th Street infrastructure project, also passing a resolution to sell real estate in Luna County.

The WNMU Board of Regents plans to meet next in July.

###

