Grant County Commission hears from local legislators at work session 042021

[Editor’s Note: This is part 1 of a multi-series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on April 20, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first area legislator to speak at the Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Grant County Commission work session was Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill.

She began by saying how honored she is to be senator for District 28. Correa Hemphill thanked all those who reached out to her during the session, as well as those who answered her phone calls when she needed answers to questions.

She gave the good news up front. “We, your local legislators, brought more than $11 million in capital outlay funding to Grant County. I am grateful for the support of Rep. Rebecca Dow and Rep. Luis Terrazas, as well as the help of Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, who once held this seat, and the support of the governor. This funding will help us recover from the pandemic, create jobs and expand outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Correa Hemphill said a lot of the money would go to improving the quality of life of the children in Grant County. “That will always be a priority for me.”

She noted that during the session, the legislators passed a $7.4 billion budget, which would go to enhance key state investments including public education and early childhood. About 24 percent recurring funding is part of the budget and reserves, which also includes a 1.5 percent raise for public education and higher education personnel, state employees, front-line health care workers and social services personnel.

“I was proud to sponsor SB 183 with Sen. Crystal Diamond to create an ombudsman position to advocate for rural communities at the local, state and federal levels,” Correa Hemphill said. “It will lower barriers and create sustainable opportunities for our rural communities.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he appreciated “what you did for us.”

Terrazas was the next to speak. “I thank the commission for inviting us to be a part of this. It was quite an experience for me. We, the three of us, worked together very well. We had meetings to come up with good projects, so that we wouldn’t double fund or miss a project that was important. We were able to help with $150,000 for a Bayard public safety building and $75,000 for a Bayard recreation facility, $200,000 to Cobre Consolidated Schools, $175,000 for the Fairgrounds, $250,000 for Gila Regional Medical Center medical equipment and $200,000 for the labor and delivery room renovation and relocation, $126,000 to Hurley for recreation and another $100,000 for water system improvement, $25,000 to Santa Clara for wastewater management and $28,000 for the Fort Bayard Theater, $200,000 for Ridge Road improvements in Silver City, $100,000 for WNMU parking and $100,000 for a WNMU scoreboard. Also funded was $225,000 to Southwest Solid Waste for a trash compactor, $135,000 for the park in Gila, $50,000 for Grant County detox center and $100,000 to Silver Schools. Capital outlay from us for Grant County was $2,299,000.”

With the junior money, Terrazas noted that the three of them got $151,000 for WNMU Athletic programs, which will include women’s soccer preparedness, $65,000 for Grant County hiking trails, $50,000 for the Grant County Veterans’ Memorial, $82,700 for the Tour of the Gila, $50,000 for the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments and the Community Partnership for Children, and in the Historic Forts funding, $100,000 specifically for Fort Bayard for $498,700 in junior money total.

“We had a lot of success,” Terrazas said. “We even had Howie Morales at one of our meetings and he was involved in helping us. I found other things concerning. For instance, I co-sponsored a bill to exempt Social Security from taxation, which later did not pass. I think some things are concerning in Santa Fe. On taking the tax off Social Security, people agreed to that, but only by turning around and putting another tax on to make it revenue neutral. In that case, they wanted to add a property transfer tax, so even if you gave it to your kids, they would have to pay a 1.8 percent tax just to have the name change on the property. There have been attack ads against me saying I didn’t vote to remove taxes. If there had been any stand-alone bill for tax relief, I would have voted for it, but not when they would just add another tax onto it. There were good things, too. Capital outlay was a good thing for us, and the ombudsman to advocate for rural communities also points to a good future for us. I think the missed opportunity was to have the public there. I would have liked more public input on bills in hearings. The fence around the capitol was intimidating. I heard a couple of people asking if the fence was up because the building was going to be demolished. I assured them that it was up for safety. I want to thank the COG and Prospectors for giving us all the information, so that we can serve you as well as we can.”

Ponce also thanked Terrazas and his colleagues for what they brought back to the county.

Dow came next. She said it was nice to be home. “I will echo what the other two said. We worked together where we could. Lt. Gov. Morales and former Sen. John Arthur Smith answered questions for us, too. They were on speed dial. This is my fifth year, and I’m still learning so much. But we got a lot accomplished as a team.”

She said that the capital outlay they brought to Grant County was definitely important, but “we also accomplished other things by partnering. With the Department of Transportation, we didn’t fully fund Ridge Road with capital outlay, but the DOT will fully fund the balance. We were able to put language in junior money. Working with the Department of Finance and Administration, the funding for historic restoration doesn’t specify Fort Bayard, but language for historic forts, will bring the money to Fort Bayard. If we in our own funding couldn’t fully fund projects, we sat down together to make sure that each of these projects was funded. If one of our names is not on a project, it doesn’t mean we didn’t support it. We worked together to make sure the projects were funded. We also used generic language for WNMU athletics to make the funding recurring, because of strong support for women’s soccer and men’s baseball. We also made the funding for the senior meal site to be recurring. Two of my three are recurring. We were able to get a lot of money for Gila Regional Medical Center. I give credit to Priscilla Lucero of the COG, because when we saw an opportunity to apply, we did. There was an application for the governor’s capital outlay. We applied for funding for Fort Bayard. No matter where I go, whether it’s my district or Luis’, we see strong support for Fort Bayard. We applied and got more than $1 million, so I think we are well on our way to seeing our dreams for Fort Bayard coming true.”

She said she had been focused on in-state meat inspections. “Although the bill did not pass, there was money in HB2. The Livestock Board actually precedes the state of New Mexico and can promulgate regulations. There is appropriating language in HB2 to get meat inspection launched, so we can connect ranchers with processors to create a supply chain, so grocers, schools, child-care centers can get the meat they need in a timely way. We probably do need to pass the bill to get it in statute, but it’s on its way.”

Dow was also excited that the fair redistricting bill providing for an independent commission to oversee the redistricting process was passed late in the session. “It is a national model, although the difference in New Mexico is that the Legislature is not mandated to approve one of the three maps. It will ensure non-partisan data, such as trying not to split precincts, not looking at incumbent zip codes or addresses or areas of interest. Time will tell if it becomes a meaningful reform.”

“We always get praise for voting for bills or criticism for not voting for bills,” Dow said.” My first commitment when I look at bills is my oath to uphold the U.S. and state constitutions and to do no harm. My oath sets boundaries for me right there.”

She noted that revenue neutral bills were not ones she could vote for. They may be revenue neutral to the state, but they take from the residents. “Where there were options to do good for New Mexicans, it was great when we could come together and support them. I never did support House Bill 4. I know that’s an issue for counties. Most counties wrote us in opposition. I didn’t quite understand where Grant County stood. But there have been a lot of questions. Time will tell. I have asked attorneys and state officials to let me know the impacts. Until it is tried in court, we will not know the outcomes. Trial lawyers are the winners. What I can tell you is that it will not lower liability costs for counties. It will not decrease risk. Those two reasons are why I voted against it. I just got a call this morning from a gentleman, who got a cancellation notice on his insurance, because his property is at high risk of fire. Fifty-seven of our municipalities across the state have a smaller budget than one payout from this bill. I felt the same way about House Bill 75. I was told by the Hospital Association that it wasn’t really a compromise bill. They said: ‘We were told take it or leave it.’ That bill increases liability for our hospitals. We went from a $600,000 cap to a $4 million cap, in two years to a $6 million cap and in 2027, to no cap. They said that’s what insurance is for, but the cost of insurance goes up, the cost of care goes up. They said municipal hospitals wouldn’t be affected. But in both Grant and Sierra counties, we have municipal hospitals that are struggling to stay alive. The only ones to benefit are trial lawyers, and that’s why I voted against it. If you want to look at the votes in the Legislature, you’ll see that trial attorneys, who make up a large part of the body, voted for it. The biggest winners in this session in my opinion were the trial attorneys.”

Another bill that Dow said “we need to keep an eye on is HB 317. It was a merger of two bills. One was a 300 percent increase in health insurance surcharge in the private marketplace, so our small businesses will have to pay more. Oh, and the malpractice cap, with HB 75, New Mexico will have the highest caps in the nation. The highest up to now was Virginia, which has a cap of $1.5 million. I could not vote for that bill.”

She noted that in HB 317, New Mexico said it will keep the surcharge on private insurance and will increase it. “The merger also said there would be no co-pays, no deductibles, and no premiums for mental health services. It is not the consumer who will absorb the loss. It is the provider. “If we didn’t have a hard enough time getting behavioral health services in rural New Mexico, I don’t see this bill helping.”

“The good stuff, as I see it, is the amount of capital outlay that we brought back,” Dow said. “We are providing for new opportunities in early childhood programs and in public education to target our local areas and to provide flexibility for our local families. It is an honor to serve the community that raised me and this area.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said it was a lot of information coming fast. He thanked the legislators for their support of Fort Bayard, as a lot of people in the community are looking at it as part of economic development. He also thanked them for early childhood. And for the money for Ridge Road. “I had no idea that you could turn capital outlay into recurring funding. Could you explain?”

Dow said she forgot to talk about charter schools. “I want to thank Sen. Hemphill for her support of charter schools. It was only the junior money that we could turn into recurring. It depends on the language and with the department. You have to work with the state agency, and it may become recurring.”

Terrazas said they tried to get the language recurring for Fort Bayard, but it was explained that it was needed for operations, not for infrastructure.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked them for their work during the session and said she was happy to hear they worked to maximize the capital outlay. “Representative Dow, I appreciate your blunt assessment on HB 4 and HB 75, which will have an incredibly negative impact across the state and to our rural hospitals. I fear that no caps on liability will make it hard to recruit providers. Is there anything we can do to change it before there are no caps?”

Terrazas said he believed they would have to bring a bill to mitigate the impacts. “I work with health care entities a lot. I’ve seen excellent physicians leave. If we don’t have good health care, everyone loses.”

Dow said the best way to describe the scenario. “In my first term as a legislator, I saw a lot of compromise and balances between the House and Senate. Each term it has gotten more difficult to reach compromises. This session I kept hearing, ‘If it doesn’t work, we can come back and amend it.’ We’re going to have to advocate for amendments. I’m going to rely on your feedback. I’ve worked to raise rates for contractors that provide services for the state, such as home health, childcare providers, the people that work for the state, but are paid a low wage. We keep raising the minimum wage, but not for contracts. They get a small rate increase, but their insurance cost rises and negates the rate increase. I saw one contractor get hit with one claim and it raised his insurance by 150 percent.”

Terrazas said he sponsored one bill, 295, to exempt veterans from tax on their military retirement. “I did get junior money allocated to do a study. We need to help our veterans.”

Correa Hemphill said she did vote for HB 75 because she has a son that was a victim of malpractice. “I voted for it, but I want to hear feedback from the county. My job is to protect civil rights and the well-being of my constituents. I listed to the debate, and I totally understand that we have different life experiences. I am happy to continue with the conversations.”

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked the senator for being willing to consider amendments. “I got calls over the weekend from volunteer fire personnel that they have already received two resignations. The volunteers feel like they will be personally liable. New Mexico Counties says that’s not the case. People aren’t waiting to see how it plays out in the courts. The thought among the volunteer firefighters is there is nothing to prevent people suing volunteers, so they are getting nervous.”

Correa Hemphill said she believes the fear is because misinformation is getting out there. “It does not endanger any first responder or public servant, as long as they are conducting themselves professionally and within the bounds of our constitution, which should always be our priority. As a school psychologist, it’s really important that we are focusing on the civil rights of our constituents. That’s why it was important for me to support this bill. There were amendments made that made it more palatable for me. Attorney fees are not guaranteed. I don’t see the opportunity for frivolous lawsuits that would require a lot of time and resources, as well as the stress of filing a lawsuit. I have faith in the judicial system that they will make correct decisions. I don’t think it will impact individuals. I’m happy to have conversations. It is the express purpose of the bill to hold the agencies liable, not the offender. The purpose is to provide accountability and improve training and safety of the departments.”

Dow said the bills were passed. “I will say that people weren’t content with the transparency and accountability of the federal process and they felt the need to have it happen in state court. It was never adequately explained to me why the ability to file in federal court was not adequate. I do know our law enforcement personnel begged us to pass bills to provide training in such things as de-escalation. They want inter-agency equipment for communications. That passed almost unanimously and then the governor vetoed the bill. Law enforcement tried to claim and hold onto $6 million in funding that was allocated to them, but it went into the General Operating budget, but it can trickle down to law enforcement, as well. The veto letter said it was because of a concern in the makeup of the commission. But we were able to secure firefighter funds, so they can keep them. If what the legislators want to happen happens, the funding is for the firefighters to be reimbursed more per call and support for training and equipment for them.”

“Let us know what’s going on, and we can go back and advocate for changes that are needed,” Dow concluded.

The next article will continue with the work session agenda.