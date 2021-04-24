Grant County Commission hears more presentations at work session 042021, part 2

[Editor's Note: This is part 2 and the final part of the Grant County Commission second work session of the month, which was held on April 20, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The next presentation at the April 20, 2021, Grant County work session, following those from the area's legislators, which can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/64528-grant-county-commission-hears-from-local-legislators-at-work-session-042021, was given by Terry Anderson of the Community Partnership for Children.

Anderson began by giving a "shout out" to the representatives and senator for supporting the community, as well as the program she would talk about, early childhood education.

"Although the 'Celebrating the Week of the Young Child' was last week, I wanted to make sure you knew about it," Anderson said. "I delivered packets on what the CPC does with a jump drive."

She said the Community Partnership for Children has as its mission to promote excellence in the care of infants and young children, so they thrive in school. The organization was formed in 2003 to set quality standards for early childhood education. The group also has formed LINKS, a learning network for kids, to support early childhood centers, including home-based childcare. "We have also added a center in Deming and another in Lordsburg. We share the best practices and engage in collaborative training. We have built a professional alliance, and we also do site-based consultations locally, regionally and across the state."

"We do a weekly call with the Early Childhood Education Department," Anderson said. "Anita Rios and I were chosen to participate on the advisory council for the department. Unfortunately, it took a pandemic to help people realize that early childhood caregivers are essential workers. We are still missing enough providers for infants, toddlers and after school care."

She said through a partnership with Freeport-McMoran, the CPC is working to build the necessary childcare. "We also work with Gila Regional Medical Center's Beginning Years program and with Hidalgo Medical Services Family Services. With them, we developed and disseminated comprehensive 'Early Learning Kits' to 50 local families to support the learning and development of infants and young children at home."

Anderson said the CPC believes that Grant County's early childhood education and care providers will endure and prosper well beyond 2021, serving families and children. She encouraged commissioners and the public to visit the organization's website at www.grantcountycpc.com/

"I want to thank all of you commissioners for the work you do in the community," Anderson concluded. "Remember that children are our future. We hope to continue to grow early childhood care."

With no questions, the commissioners next heard the Gila National Forest Fire Season Update from Gabriel Holguin, GNF fire and aviation staff officer.

"Don't let the rain and snow we've had fool you," Holguin said. "It won't have much impact on fire season. The ERC, energy release component, shows the trend of the fire season potential. The data from the RAWS, remote automated weather station, locations, show for 2021 a steep slope trend upward toward 90 percent and potentially to a historic maximum as we approach the current maximum. It can be hard to control fires like the Silver, the Signal, and the Whitewater-Baldy, which happened in 2012. Our current trend is similar to the 2011-12 season this year. The trend at the Luna and Reserve RAWS are close to historic maximums, and near the Gila Cliff Dwellings the trend is near the historic maximum. The Burros and Mogollon RAWs are near average. When I see these trends, it indicates where I need my readiness, where I need to staff and whether to bring in more engines."

He noted a good portion of Grant County is in exceptional drought, the highest level of drought, with other portions in extreme and moderate drought. The area has a slight chance of precipitation over the next seven days, he said, but no more than a tenth of an inch at best. Temperatures will be above normal for the next 10 days (from April 20) and the precipitation is way below normal for the year-to-date. As well, the 30-day forecast is not looking great, Holguin said. "April, May and June are the months where we have the highest risk of fire and the prediction is for above normal fire risk. It decreases in July when the monsoon arrives. We are hoping for a normal monsoon."

On the staffing preparedness, he said it is already high. "We brought in three additional engines, one from Washington state and two from Montana. Our local contingent is already in place, with two hot shot crews, 10 engines, with 4-10 person crews, and the airbase is up and operational."

For the southwest fire crews, "we've run into training limitations, but we are moving forward. The high school camp crews are available as soon as they graduate. Those have been very sought-after positions. They are under leaders that are Silver and Cobre coaches and teachers. We will have jumpers coming from Montana and Idaho, as soon as they complete their jump refreshers. We are almost ready. It has been somewhat busy already in Catron and Sierra counties. Over Easter weekend, we had the Elk Fire in Catron, which burned about 250 acres. They don't usually get that big this time of year. We have had four human-caused fires on the forest for a total burn of a bit more than 30 acres. We are doing a prescribed fire at the Bar 6; the 5,000 acres is not quite complete. We have completed the blacklining, which gives us the opportunity to burn the interior to meet our objectives to see mortality in undesired species, such as juniper. It will improve the ecosystem. We have other burns—the Sawmill in the Burros, the L Bar T in Mimbres and Collins Park for about 12,500 acres so far. We plan to initiate a burn near Beaverhead for close to 10,000 acres, which would provide protection for the large transmission line that goes through there to serve Phoenix."

He said he forget to talk about aviation preparedness. "We have two helicopters at the airbase, one light, one heavy. The light one transports crew members and can provide light backup water. The heavy carries 2,000 gallons of water. They are up and ready."

"Lastly, we are having weekly conversations on when we will move into restrictions on the forest," Holguin said. "We are coordinating closely with our partners and the forests to our west, east and north, as well as with BLM and state forestry. It's not if, but when we will have a major fire, so the restrictions will probably come within the next two to three weeks, and here in 1½ to 2 weeks. It's dry out there, and there is a lot of potential for fire."

He said the Gila National Forest has a long reputation for managing fire for beneficial purposes to improve browse for wildlife. "In general, this year, we will have only a limited opportunity to use fire for beneficial purposes. We will probably go for full suppression up to the monsoons, then during the monsoon, we will have more opportunities for using fire for beneficial purposes. There will also likely be a high demand for our personnel to help other areas as they go into their fire seasons."

With no questions from the commissioners, they went into commissioner reports. District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked to speak first as she had to leave. "I think in conversations on HB 4 and HB 75, w have to acknowledge that not a single person wants someone's civil rights to be violated nor not to hold the offender accountable. But we need to look at what the long-term unintended consequences are of the decisions we are making. I think the way we do that is have discussions about our concerns, so that we are not making the conversations personal nor taking them personally. We all bring personal experiences to the conversation and I know and acknowledge that, but I feel it is very, very important that we have these conversations as candidly as we possibly can. And now, I'm out the door."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he wanted to echo what Commissioner Edwards said. "It's important we continue the conversations. I think there is possibly some misinformation out there. With two volunteer firefighters already having resigned and with more threats of resignation out there, if it is because of incorrect information , I hope that we can get the correct information out there. I was also told that there were three medical emergencies that were normally responded to by volunteer medical services that were not responded to this weekend. If true, that is very alarming and would be a very serious consequence if they were trying to protect someone's civil rights, instead they might have been violating someone's civil rights. I have a lot of questions about who responds when the volunteers don't, so I'll be checking into that."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said he, too, has concerns about HB 4, but it is an issue that is not black and white. There are too many variables. "So many of us have our opinions due to our life experiences, but it's time to look beyond that to address all the variables. Don't have things skewed because of what has happened to you. I see why caps are increased and why they are going to be eliminated, but then I see where they shouldn't be. Where do you find that middle ground? That is the problem. I definitely feel like this will hurt our hospital for insurance purposes. If there were more safety measures and processes in place to eliminate as many mistakes as possible that would a plus."

"The other thing I'm looking forward to is seeing the guidelines on the COVID money," he continued. "For us, it will be a windfall. I'm really glad we got all the capital outlay to go forward with projects. I think that it is a positive step. I hope we can continue to look for funding for our trails and Fort Bayard to enhance our quality of life and to bring people here, to stay here and spend their money here, maybe move here to enhance everything around here."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne began with HB 4, and said he greatly appreciates Commissioner Billings attempts to get the facts on what occurred. He said he found it doubly distressing that no one responded when the bill doesn't even take effect for a couple of months. "I am concerned about potential resignations. There was a post on Facebook on Grant County Information, from a person who was considering resigning because of this bill. I responded citing HB 4 itself. It seems to me we have to make this super clear. HB 4 was amended in committee significantly, along the lines of what we requested. One was along the following in section 3c in the bill. 'Claims brought pursuant to the New Mexico Civil Rights Act shall be brought exclusively against a public body.' There is no provision in this bill that allows a claim to be filed against an individual. Rumors out there that individuals are liable, I believe, are based on misinformation. I don't know where they are coming from, and hopefully we can get to the bottom of that."

Regarding fire season, Browne said he would like to see the county address fireworks restrictions earlier than "we usually do. Mr. Holguin's key phrase was 'not if, but when.' I think we need to think carefully about fireworks this season. The Margo Fire in Arizona and all the fires here have been human-caused, including the one on Mountain View Road."

He said he wanted to congratulate the county manager for having filled the important community development and planning position.

"I also want to thank the sheriff," Browne said. "We have had issues with vacant houses being trashed by squatters. It is not easy to evict them, especially when one of the houses is government-owned. After much work and patience and having to call our federal delegation, we have received permission to proceed with eviction. I want to thank Sheriff (Frank) Gomez for staying on top of the issue. But it brings to me a question about code enforcement. I would love a presentation at one of these work sessions on the state of code enforcement in our county. What can we enforce both legally and practically? I pretty regularly field concerns from constituents about issues with their neighbors, such as piles of tires, overflowing septic systems, no water, so they are excreting somewhere. What can we do in those situations? I'm ignorant of exactly what the law is and how we can go about addressing those concerns.

"My last item, I was contacted by some residents south of the Tyrone Mine about their concerns of the potential for expansion of the Tyrone Mine," Browne concluded. "I referred them to Commissioner Billings, because it's his district. I thought they were going to make a presentation today."

Billings said he had contact with the resident. "I arranged to have Freeport speak today. Then I had contact with Laura Phelps, their public relations person. Ty Bays and I went to meet with them. Freeport was saying they are in the process of gathering information, and in July, they may be through with gathering hydrologic and other information. I asked him if he would like to be on the agenda in July or August. So, I canceled the agenda item. Then he contacted me and said he would like to be on the agenda, and I apologized for canceling, although I had his permission. I've had further contact with Laura and I guess they are going to send a more senior engineer to answer questions. I wanted to know exactly what the presentation is going to be, especially if I'm going to sponsor it. I'll be talking to him and working it out."

Billings asked to say a couple more things. "I appreciate Mr. Browne bringing up the fireworks and fire control. We better get on that. Code enforcement is an issue that has come up again. There are a couple of trailers on a well-traveled road that have been deteriorating for years. When I first came on the board, I asked for an ordinance. Mr. (Michael "Mischa") Larisch (Community Development and Planning director) came up with an ordinance that I thought was rather onerous and a couple of other commissioners nixed it. A citizen called about the trailers on Cottage San Road."

[Browne interjected that he had received a similar call about a trailer near the airport.]

Billings continued and said the citizen had said he would leave a copy of the city ordinance that the county could possibly copy to fit the county's needs.

He also announced a community clean up on Saturday, April 24, from Ace Hardware to Hurley.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce addressed the trash issue. "I was very disappointed coming in from Arenas Valley on Monday. The trash along the highway looks ugly. People clean it up and then they are trashing it again. I would like to see more enforcement. Maybe see law enforcement help. We have lots of blitzes. Maybe we can have a trash blitz. On highway 180 and on Ridge Road on the way to the dump, I don't see quite as much. Maybe they've lost it on the way in. It is disheartening that when you drive in it looks like a landfill."

He said he wanted to give out a shout to the Sheriff. "One of the deputies gave me a call about 1:30 in the morning about a car parked in my driveway. It was my son-in-law's vehicle, but I appreciate that the deputies are looking out for us. I, too, need more information on code enforcement. I think our code enforcement is tied up with animals and other stuff. Maybe we need to look at it in the budget. It's a big part of keeping the county clean."

On the issue of the upcoming county budget, Ponce asked if the county has a contingency for HB 4 going into effect. "People right away, they associate HB 4 with excessive force and civil rights. If you look at civil rights, a traffic stop can violate your civil rights. You're not free to leave. We look at lawsuits. We have to face million-dollar lawsuits. That's taxpayer money, because of someone doing what they are not supposed to be doing. Why do attorneys sue municipalities and counties? Because they think we have deep pockets. I am for law enforcement reform, but reform has to be done through training. I don't think HB 4 addressed law enforcement reform."

Salas touched on the trash issue. "I notice it when I drive into places how clean or how dirty they look. Sometimes, they look like a third-world country. How do we prevent that? It will be so difficult to catch people in the act of tossing things out the window."

Billings said he knew the clean up on April 24 would be a temporary solution. "I know we need a more permanent solution. It's hard to keep up with what comes out of people's windows."

County Manager Charlene Webb said it is not impossible to use trusties from the detention center, but "the trusties have to be sentenced to county time. A lot of the time that results in 8-10 detainees. Then you have to have enough to justify the manpower out there with them. You have to have enough sentenced and to justify the staff."

The meeting adjourned.