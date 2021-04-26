Gila National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions begin on April 27

Silver City, NM. April 26, 2021. Campfire and smoking restrictions will be implemented at 12:01 a.m. on April 27 on the Gila National Forest in order to protect public health and reduce preventable human-caused fires. Adam Mendonca, Forest Supervisor, stated "We have seen an increase in abandoned campfires and feel it's critical to reduce the potential for any additional fire starts during this period of drought and high fire danger." Fire restrictions are an important tool to help prevent or limit human-caused wildfires.

Fire restrictions for the Gila National Forest include allowing campfires only in designated developed campgrounds and picnic areas and must be in a Forest Service provided metal grill or metal fire pits. Fires in rock rings will not be allowed. The use of pressurized, petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are acceptable, provided they meet the fire underwriter's specifications for safety. Smoking is limited to a vehicle, building, or three-foot area cleared of all flammable materials. Fireworks, explosives, and incendiary devices are always prohibited on National Forest System lands.

To view Forest Order 03-06-00-21-014: Gila National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, please go to Alerts & Notices.

Criteria used to determine when to implement fire restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Fire restrictions will remain in effect until the forest receives significant precipitation.

The following campgrounds and picnic areas have been designated for campfire use:

BLACK RANGE RANGER DISTRICT, 575-894-6677

Wolf Hollow Campground



QUEMADO RANGER DISTRICT, 575-773-4678

Armijo Springs Campground

El Caso Campgrounds 2, 3, 4, and 5

Head of the Ditch Campground

Juniper Campground

Pinon Campground



GLENWOOD RANGER DISTRICT, 575-539-2481

Bighorn Campground

Whitewater Picnic Area

Cosmic Campground

Cottonwood Canyon Campground

Pueblo Park Campground



WILDERNESS RANGER DISTRICT, 575-536-2250

Upper and Lower Scorpion Campgrounds

Sapillo Campground

Mesa Campground

Upper End Campground

Lake Roberts Picnic Area



RESERVE RANGER DISTRICT, 575-533-6232

Aeroplane Mesa Campground

Gwynn Tank Campground (when open)

Ben Lilly Campground

Willow Creek Campground

Dipping Vat (Snow Lake) Campground

Apache Creek Campground



SILVER CITY RANGER DISTRICT, 575-388-8201

Cherry Creek Campground

McMillian Campground

Upper Gallinas Campground

Railroad Canyon Campground

Iron Creek Campground

Little Walnut Picnic Area

Gomez Peak Group Picnic Site (when open)

Little Walnut East Group Site (when open)

Little Walnut West Group Site (when open)

Please contact the individual ranger districts between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for further details regarding campgrounds and fire restrictions.

A new Southwest Area Fire Restrictions Map was recently released. The map is a culmination of work from federal, state, and local agencies who hope to explain to the public where it is safe to have fires and where it's not. The map shows all fire restrictions in New Mexico and Arizona, regardless of jurisdiction.

