New Mexico COVID-19 update: 673 new cases, totaling 196,844 - 0424-2621
Three additional COVID-19 deaths – Saturday, April 24, Sunday, April 25, and Monday, April 26
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 673 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
228 new cases in Bernalillo County
36 new cases in Chaves County
5 new cases in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
12 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
65 new cases in Doña Ana County
17 new cases in Eddy County
5 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Lea County
12 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
13 new cases in Luna County
12 new cases in McKinley County
10 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
6 new cases in Roosevelt County
44 new cases in Sandoval County
110 new cases in San Juan County
2 new cases in San Miguel County
28 new cases in Santa Fe County
7 new cases in Sierra County
4 new cases in Socorro County
3 new cases in Taos County
8 new cases in Torrance County
3 new cases in Union County
20 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Monday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 20s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,027.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Apr. 26 are:
87401 - 45
87121 - 36
87114 - 25
87105 - 22
87120 - 22
87124 - 17
87109 - 16
88012 - 16
87031 - 15
87107 - 15
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included forty-four cases that have been identified as duplicates (six in Bernalillo County, six in Chaves County, five in Doña Ana County, five in Lea County, four in Lincoln County, four in McKinley County, two in Rio Arriba County, one in Roosevelt County, one in San Miguel County, four in Sandoval County, six in Santa Fe County); five cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, three in Doña Ana County); and one in Doña Ana County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 196,844 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 56,556
Catron County: 90
Chaves County: 8,886
Cibola County: 2,862
Colfax County: 746
Curry County: 5,098
De Baca County: 139
Doña Ana County: 24,514
Eddy County: 6,782
Grant County: 1,686
Guadalupe County: 376
Harding County: 10
Hidalgo County: 359
Lea County: 8,264
Lincoln County: 1,644
Los Alamos County: 516
Luna County: 3,297
McKinley County: 12,216
Mora County: 169
Otero County: 3,764
Quay County: 442
Rio Arriba County: 3,569
Roosevelt County: 1,883
Sandoval County: 11,811
San Juan County: 14,369
San Miguel County: 1,341
Santa Fe County: 10,075
Sierra County: 740
Socorro County: 1,305
Taos County: 1,653
Torrance County: 709
Union County: 250
Valencia County: 6,609
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 296
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 112 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 177,866 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 4/24, Sunday 4/25 & Monday (4/26)***
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.