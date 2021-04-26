New Mexico COVID-19 update: 673 new cases, totaling 196,844 - 0424-2621

Three additional COVID-19 deaths – Saturday, April 24, Sunday, April 25, and Monday, April 26

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 673 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

228 new cases in Bernalillo County

36 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

65 new cases in Doña Ana County

17 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

44 new cases in Sandoval County

110 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

20 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 20s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,027.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Apr. 26 are:

87401 - 45

87121 - 36

87114 - 25

87105 - 22

87120 - 22

87124 - 17

87109 - 16

88012 - 16

87031 - 15

87107 - 15

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included forty-four cases that have been identified as duplicates (six in Bernalillo County, six in Chaves County, five in Doña Ana County, five in Lea County, four in Lincoln County, four in McKinley County, two in Rio Arriba County, one in Roosevelt County, one in San Miguel County, four in Sandoval County, six in Santa Fe County); five cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, three in Doña Ana County); and one in Doña Ana County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 196,844 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 56,556

Catron County: 90

Chaves County: 8,886

Cibola County: 2,862

Colfax County: 746

Curry County: 5,098

De Baca County: 139

Doña Ana County: 24,514

Eddy County: 6,782

Grant County: 1,686

Guadalupe County: 376

Harding County: 10

Hidalgo County: 359

Lea County: 8,264

Lincoln County: 1,644

Los Alamos County: 516

Luna County: 3,297

McKinley County: 12,216

Mora County: 169

Otero County: 3,764

Quay County: 442

Rio Arriba County: 3,569

Roosevelt County: 1,883

Sandoval County: 11,811

San Juan County: 14,369

San Miguel County: 1,341

Santa Fe County: 10,075

Sierra County: 740

Socorro County: 1,305

Taos County: 1,653

Torrance County: 709

Union County: 250

Valencia County: 6,609

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 296

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 112 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 177,866 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 4/24, Sunday 4/25 & Monday (4/26)***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.