Drs. Collins and Scrase share positives and negatives 042121

42121 drsDepartment of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase addressed New Mexicans on April 21, 2021, the latest bi-weekly update. 

"57% of New Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 40% are fully vaccinated," Collins said.

"Vaccination is a team effort, and we have a lot of wonderful partners. I want to highlight the efforts of everyone involved: hospitals, healthcare partners, and volunteers - statewide," she continued. "This week's allocation is 104,440 doses, with none from Johnson and Johnson."

Collins said although the federal government paused the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, less than one in a million experienced the clotting issue that is being researched. Any adverse reactions to vaccinations are taken seriously at both the federal and state level, but Collins does make note that 1 in 10 Americans has had COVID-19, and 1 in 558 have died as a result.

"All New Mexicans 16 and over are eligible for the vaccine, and 100% of phase 1 registrants have received an invitation," Collins said. Invitations indicate vaccination appointments are available for eligible registrants. "If you haven't been able to attend, you will receive another invitation," she said.

Those eligible for the vaccine are able to self-schedule their vaccination appointment at vaccinenm.org. All registrants in need of their booster vaccine are also able to self-schedule. 

Collins reminds New Mexicans that the vaccine is free for everyone. "Only insurance companies or the federal government can be billed for vaccine administration fees, not patients. You do not need a Social Security Number or government ID to receive free COVID-19 vaccine, treatment, or services."

Providers may ask for request information in order for reimbursement, but if you do not have Social Security information or an ID you will still be treated, tested, or vaccinated for COVID-19.

Supply of the vaccine is catching up to demand, and Collins reminds New Mexicans to register at vaccinenm.org. "Vaccines, testing, and COVID-safe practices will keep more of our loved ones from being hospitalized or dying due to COVID-19."

Those who are already registered that have received a vaccination elsewhere should update their registrations.

"Keep up the great work, New Mexico," Collins said. "Many thanks to our vaccine providers, and thank you for getting your vaccine."

Scrase started his portion of the presentation by explaining the reason that the monoclonal antibody treatment Bamlanivimab had its emergency use authorization revoked by the FDA. "With the spread of the B117 variant, it is resistant when used alone. It's still effective when used with other monoclonal antibody treatments," he said. "We realized this was going to be an issue mid-March and informed providers in New Mexico."

As for COVID-19 variants, Scrase said the state will be providing updates every two weeks. "We're watching very closely. New Mexico is 7th in the U.S. for percent of cases sequenced for variants."

The epidemiological curve appears to be flattening. "We're seeing a significant drop in cases after the vaccine, in combination with a slight rise due to people becoming less concerned about COVID-19." The gating criteria are also improving, with only the measure of the rolling case count "in the red."

The county update was less than positive. "24 counties maintained or improved, but 9 counties regressed," Scrase said. "I'm optimistic that we'll be almost completely green and turquoise by the end of May."

In closing Scrase said the state will discuss vaccine hesitancy in the coming weeks.

