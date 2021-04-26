Officers investigate shots fired on 15th Street

By Roger Lanse

Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021, at approximately 10:31 p.m., several Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 721 E. 15th Street in reference to a shots-fired complaint. Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatchers stated they had heard two shots fired while on the phone with the officers, according to a SCPD incident report narrative.

When officers arrived at the residence, they told the driver of a black SUV which had stopped at the intersection of 15th and Gold streets to park away from 15th Street on Gold street. The narrative continued stating a 35-year-old male was observed walking west near the residence and attempting to conceal a blue pipe by putting the pipe in his waistband and covering it with his T-shirt, then throwing the pipe to the ground. Officers, according to the narrative, handcuffed this male and placed him in investigative detention.

Officers then approached the residence and encountered two males, the narrative said, patted them down for weapons, noticing one shell casing near a vehicle in front of the residence. When asked if he had shot any firearms or had any firearms, one of the males, 20-years-old, said no.

The 20-year-old male at the residence, stated he saw the 35-year-old male, being held in investigative detention, get out of the passenger side of a black SUV, grab a metal pipe and strike the windshield of a silver 1998 Pontiac van and the windshield and mirror of the 20-year- old male's grey Toyota Tundra, causing about $820 worth of damage. When asked if he wanted to press charges against the 35-year-old male, the 20-year-old male answered, "yes." However, another officer stated the 20-year-old said he did not want to pursue charges for the damage done to his Tundra.

Meanwhile, the male in investigative detention, according to the narrative, appearing to be highly intoxicated, refused to talk to officers and remained uncooperative. Determined no longer needing to be detained, this male was released from investigative detention and given a ride from the scene.

The case remains under investigation.