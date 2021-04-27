New Mexico COVID-19 update: 181 new cases, totaling 196,997 - 042721

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths

Santa Fe-- New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 181 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

78 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,039.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Apr. 27 are:

87114 - 13

87401 - 11

87105 - 8

87121 - 8

87410 - 8

87111 - 7

87108 - 6

87123 - 6

87124 - 6

87109 - 5

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included twenty-eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (eight in Bernalillo County, three in Chaves County, three in Curry County, seven in Doña Ana County, five in Sandoval County, one at the Roswell Correctional Center, one at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 196,997 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 56,626

Catron County: 90

Chaves County: 8,885

Cibola County: 2,863

Colfax County: 746

Curry County: 5,100

De Baca County: 139

Doña Ana County: 24,514

Eddy County: 6,788

Grant County: 1,688

Guadalupe County: 377

Harding County: 10

Hidalgo County: 359

Lea County: 8,267

Lincoln County: 1,644

Los Alamos County: 516

Luna County: 3,298

McKinley County: 12,218

Mora County: 169

Otero County: 3,769

Quay County: 445

Rio Arriba County: 3,569

Roosevelt County: 1,886

Sandoval County: 11,814

San Juan County: 14,400

San Miguel County: 1,342

Santa Fe County: 10,083

Sierra County: 744

Socorro County: 1,307

Taos County: 1,654

Torrance County: 711

Union County: 250

Valencia County: 6,614

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 296

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 130 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 177,930 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.