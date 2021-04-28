Town under Stage 1 fire restrictions

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert advised the town council at its Apr. 27, 2021 meeting that extreme drought and wind, associated with dry grass and timber has caused him to place Stage 1 fire restrictions on the town. These restrictions are primarily related to outdoor burning. Lambert stated unless “we get some relief” additional restrictions will probably come.

Lambert mentioned the Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso as an example of the danger the town is facing. He stated at 8 a.m. the morning of April 27, the fire was about 40 acres in size, but by 4 p.m. had grown to more than 4,000 acres and advancing even though rain and snow were falling.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. advised council that he is getting ready for the fall event Carnitas, Musica y Mas, which will host activities for kids, varying types of music and a variety of food. Ray is cooperating with Town Manager Alex Brown to have a water slide for kids. A beer garden is also planned. All events are planned to be conducted safely according to the rules, Ray said.

After stating at the last town meeting that he doesn’t plan on getting a COVID-19 shot because he doesn’t believe in them, Ray told council at this meeting that “Maybe I’ll get a shot – of tequila.”

Ron Parra emailed council expressing his hope that Little League and other baseball and softball activities can be held this year, as opposed to last summer when all such events were cancelled.

Siah Hemphill (D), state senator representing District 28, came before council saying how wonderful it was to represent Silver City at the Roundhouse and how she missed her family at the recent 60-day session. She stated she ‘carried’ 16 pieces of legislation, bills and memorials, of which eight bills and an Outdoor Classroom Memorial passed. She was proud to have been involved in the passage of SB1, a local development act, which she said would create thousands of jobs. Included in the state’s $7.4 billion budget is money to rebuild the state’s mental health infrastructure in Grant County, according to Hemphill. She said she is a voting member of the Legislative Finance Committee.

Brown discussed the town’s budget for this fiscal year – 2021-2022. High points were:

General fund – Beginning balance $966,000, revenue $10.364 million, expenditures $9.89 million, ending balance $1.13 million.

Gross receipt tax – increased over last fiscal year; next two years stable, if not increasing, depends on whether Silver City’s population, based on the 2020 census, is above or below 10,000; slight decrease in property tax.

Water-sewer fund – slight increase in revenue this fiscal year, no rate increase in or out of town.

Sanitation – “We’re hurting a little bit,” Revenue down a little, suggesting a three percent increase in sanitation and landfill fees, would still be a little tight, biggest year the landfill has had.

Lodger’s tax – Doing better than projected.

Gas tax – increased a little.

Brown stated they have received a grant to bring on a K-9 unit for two years, at the Silver City Police Department, but that will take one officer off the street. He is recommending adding one additional officer. Brown also said the town plans to open the swimming pool in May, COVID-19 allowing. The town does not plan to open the Rec Center.

Mayor Ken Ladner reappointed Robert Schiowitz and Martyn Pearson, and appointed Susannah Heyers Barsom, to the Trails and Open Space Advisory Committee.