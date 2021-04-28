Town under Stage 1 fire restrictions

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert advised the town council at its Apr. 27, 2021 meeting that extreme drought and wind, associated with dry grass and timber has caused him to place Stage 1 fire restrictions on the town. These restrictions are primarily related to outdoor burning. Lambert stated unless “we get some relief” additional restrictions will probably come.

Lambert mentioned the Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso as an example of the danger the town is facing. He stated at 8 a.m. the morning of April 27, the fire was about 40 acres in size, but by 4 p.m. had grown to more than 4,000 acres and advancing even though rain and snow were falling.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. advised council that he is getting ready for the fall event Carnitas, Musica y Mas, which will host activities for kids, varying types of music and a variety of food. Ray is cooperating with Town Manager Alex Brown to have a water slide for kids. A beer garden is also planned. All events are planned to be conducted safely according to the rules, Ray said.

After stating at the last town meeting that he doesn’t plan on getting a COVID-19 shot because he doesn’t believe in them, Ray told council at this meeting that “Maybe I’ll get a shot – of tequila.”

Ron Parra emailed council expressing his hope that Little League and other baseball and softball activities can be held this year, as opposed to last summer when all such events were cancelled.

Siah Hemphill (D), state senator representing District 28, came before council saying how wonderful it was to represent Silver City at the Roundhouse and how she missed her family at the recent 60-day session. She stated she ‘carried’ 16 pieces of legislation, bills and memorials, of which eight bills and an Outdoor Classroom Memorial passed. She was proud to have been involved in the passage of SB1, a local development act, which she said would create thousands of jobs. Included in the state’s $7.4 billion budget is money to rebuild the state’s mental health infrastructure in Grant County, according to Hemphill. She said she is a voting member of the Legislative Finance Committee.

Brown discussed the town’s budget for this fiscal year – 2021-2022. High points were:
General fund – Beginning balance $966,000, revenue $10.364 million, expenditures $9.89 million, ending balance $1.13 million.
Gross receipt tax – increased over last fiscal year; next two years stable, if not increasing, depends on whether Silver City’s population, based on the 2020 census, is above or below 10,000; slight decrease in property tax.
Water-sewer fund – slight increase in revenue this fiscal year, no rate increase in or out of town.

Sanitation – “We’re hurting a little bit,” Revenue down a little, suggesting a three percent increase in sanitation and landfill fees, would still be a little tight, biggest year the landfill has had.
Lodger’s tax – Doing better than projected.
Gas tax – increased a little.

Brown stated they have received a grant to bring on a K-9 unit for two years, at the Silver City Police Department, but that will take one officer off the street. He is recommending adding one additional officer. Brown also said the town plans to open the swimming pool in May, COVID-19 allowing. The town does not plan to open the Rec Center.

Mayor Ken Ladner reappointed Robert Schiowitz and Martyn Pearson, and appointed Susannah Heyers Barsom, to the Trails and Open Space Advisory Committee.

 

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top