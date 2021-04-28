New Mexico COVID-19 update: 248 new cases, totaling 197,218 - 042821
Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 248 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
93 new cases in Bernalillo County
7 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
1 new case in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
34 new cases in Doña Ana County
9 new cases in Eddy County
2 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
1 new case in Lea County
4 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
2 new cases in Luna County
9 new cases in McKinley County
4 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
15 new cases in Sandoval County
24 new cases in San Juan County
15 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Sierra County
1 new case in Socorro County
2 new cases in Torrance County
5 new cases in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,051.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Apr. 28 are:
87121 - 16
87401 - 13
87105 - 11
87120 - 10
88081 - 9
87110 - 8
87124 - 8
87031 - 7
87106 - 7
87109 - 7
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included twenty-six cases that have been identified as duplicates (eight in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, five in Doña Ana County, six in Eddy County, one in San Miguel County, five in Santa Fe County) and one case in Santa Fe County that was not lab confirmed - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 197,218 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 56,711
Catron County: 90
Chaves County: 8,892
Cibola County: 2,864
Colfax County: 747
Curry County: 5,100
De Baca County: 140
Doña Ana County: 24,543
Eddy County: 6,791
Grant County: 1,690
Guadalupe County: 377
Harding County: 10
Hidalgo County: 360
Lea County: 8,268
Lincoln County: 1,648
Los Alamos County: 518
Luna County: 3,300
McKinley County: 12,227
Mora County: 169
Otero County: 3,773
Quay County: 446
Rio Arriba County: 3,574
Roosevelt County: 1,889
Sandoval County: 11,829
San Juan County: 14,424
San Miguel County: 1,341
Santa Fe County: 10,092
Sierra County: 746
Socorro County: 1,308
Taos County: 1,654
Torrance County: 713
Union County: 250
Valencia County: 6,619
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 136 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 178,003 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.