Sheriff's Office answers complaints of 'squatters,' makes arrest, secures property, thanks community
On April 20, 2021 at approximately 10:00am the Grant County Sheriff's Office did respond to the address of 710 Country Club Road in Grant County NM. This was in reference to Sheriff's Office receiving numerous complaints of possible "squatters" at this address from residents in the area. After researching the complaints Deputies discovered that the property is owned by the Urban Housing Development as a result of a foreclosure. As directed by the United States Assistant District Attorney no one has permission to be occupying this dwelling and it should be vacant. Upon responding to the residence the Grant County Sheriff's Office discovered Orlando Vigil was occupying the home without permission. He was removed and the property was secured. Upon further investigation Mr. Vigil was also charged with distribution of narcotics in the first degree. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the vigilance of its citizens in contacting the Sheriff's Office.