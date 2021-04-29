New Mexico COVID-19 update: 255 new cases, totaling 197,447 - 042921

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 255 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

15 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

56 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,058.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Apr. 29 are:

87401 - 19

87410 - 19

87120 - 10

87123 - 10

88001 - 10

87121 - 8

88203 - 8

88081 - 7

87105 - 6

87109 - 6

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included twenty-six cases that have been identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, three in Cibola County, one in Curry County, six in Doña Ana County, four in Lea County, three in McKinley County, five in San Juan County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 197,447 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 56,772

Catron County: 92

Chaves County: 8,907

Cibola County: 2,861

Colfax County: 749

Curry County: 5,106

De Baca County: 142

Doña Ana County: 24,566

Eddy County: 6,794

Grant County: 1,692

Guadalupe County: 377

Harding County: 10

Hidalgo County: 360

Lea County: 8,271

Lincoln County: 1,658

Los Alamos County: 518

Luna County: 3,307

McKinley County: 12,226

Mora County: 170

Otero County: 3,781

Quay County: 448

Rio Arriba County: 3,578

Roosevelt County: 1,892

Sandoval County: 11,842

San Juan County: 14,475

San Miguel County: 1,342

Santa Fe County: 10,097

Sierra County: 746

Socorro County: 1,310

Taos County: 1,656

Torrance County: 714

Union County: 250

Valencia County: 6,623

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 127

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 134 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 178,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.