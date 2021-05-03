New Mexico COVID-19 update: 685 new cases, totaling 198,372 - 050321

Six additional COVID-19 deaths - Saturday, May 1, Sunday, May 2, and Monday, May 3

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 685 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

228 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

54 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

43 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

40 new cases in Sandoval County

119 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

30 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

37 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,073.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, May. 3 are:

87401 - 49

87121 - 35

87114 - 30

87105 - 26

87413 - 25

87031 - 23

87410 - 23

88130 - 23

87120 - 19

88330 - 19

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included forty-one cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, three in Chaves County, three in Cibola County, eight in Doña Ana County, six in Lea County, five in Otero County, eight in San Juan County, four in Sandoval County, one at the Cibola County Correctional Center) and five cases that were not lab confirmed (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one at the Lea County Correctional Facility) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 198,372 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 57,121

Catron County: 92

Chaves County: 8,928

Cibola County: 2,862

Colfax County: 754

Curry County: 5,116

De Baca County: 146

Doña Ana County: 24,634

Eddy County: 6,817

Grant County: 1,701

Guadalupe County: 380

Harding County: 10

Hidalgo County: 361

Lea County: 8,270

Lincoln County: 1,669

Los Alamos County: 519

Luna County: 3,316

McKinley County: 12,238

Mora County: 170

Otero County: 3,829

Quay County: 459

Rio Arriba County: 3,592

Roosevelt County: 1,921

Sandoval County: 11,892

San Juan County: 14,625

San Miguel County: 1,346

Santa Fe County: 10,133

Sierra County: 749

Socorro County: 1,310

Taos County: 1,659

Torrance County: 720

Union County: 250

Valencia County: 6,669

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 761

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 132 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 183,656 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 5/1, Sunday 5/2 & Monday (5/3)***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.