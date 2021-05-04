Shots fired on W. Market Street

By Roger Lanse

On Friday, April 30, 2021, a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched at about 3:48 p.m. to 800 W. Market Street in reference to shots being fired from a vehicle traveling west on Market Street.

According to an incident report narrative, the officer interviewed several witnesses in the area who heard the shots. However, none reported seeing anyone or any vehicles in the area. Two of the witnesses were placed in investigative detention until their residences could be cleared, and one, Adrian Landon, 29, was determined to have an outstanding warrant and arrested.

Officers found new bullet holes in two vehicles parked in a driveway. No other information was available.