Small Southwest Mountain Town Booming throughout Pandemic

Front Page News

Silver City, NM Experiencing Business, Real Estate Growth

Silver City, NM – May 4, 2021 – Despite the global pandemic that halted businesses across the nation, Silver City, New Mexico has managed to open more businesses than closed during the pandemic. While some local businesses closed their doors, a variety opened in the midst of the pandemic—outweighing those that were lost. New businesses include real estate, photography, art galleries and eateries, among others.

“Locals have really banded together during this difficult time, supporting area businesses and helping to ensure that our community thrives,” said Alex Brown, Town of Silver City Manager. “We know many cities have not been as fortunate, and we’re incredibly grateful that businesses can thrive, new businesses can open, and our community can continue to foster pride in living and working in Silver City.”

In addition to the boom of new businesses, according to Blake Farley—Owner and Broker at Hacienda Realty—home sales have also been on the rise. When looking at numbers from 2019, home sales almost doubled in 2020 for Hacienda Realty—the largest brokerage in Silver City. With over $83 million in real estate sales in Silver City Regional Association of REALTORS MLS which mostly serves Grant County last year alone, Hacienda Realty has experienced a significant uptick in of out-of-area homebuyers, including 12% from Arizona, 8% from other areas of New Mexico, 6% from Colorado, 5% from California, and 4% from Florida. 

“With the increase in real estate sales from outside the local area, it’s clear to us that Silver City’s vast outdoor recreation, thriving arts scene and friendly small town atmosphere appeals those leaving larger areas,” added Brown. “We’re honored to welcome newcomers to our town, and we know they’ll love the quality of life Silver City offers. Whatever stage of life you’re in, there’s something for everyone in Silver City.”  

Known for its year-round mild climate and array of outdoor recreation, Silver City is nearby the Gila National Forest, within the vast 3.3 million acre Gila Wilderness, ideal for hiking, camping and picnicking. Additionally, the area is home to the Catwalk Recreation Area and City of Rocks State Park, along with a variety of hiking and biking trails for all skill levels. In town, Silver City boasts over 30 art galleries, as well as a historic downtown area.

For more information on visiting Silver City or to consider relocation, go to VisitSilverCity.org. 

