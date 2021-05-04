NM CAP Entity holds regular meeting May 4, 2021

By Mary Alice Murphy

With barely a quorum, the New Mexico Central Arizona Project members held a regular session on May 4, 2021, after coming out of executive session where they discussed pending or threatened litigation and limited personnel matters, but no action was taken.

No one gave public comment.

Under old business, the agenda item was to approve or disapprove changes to the final draft third amendment to the JPA of the NM CAP Entity with the Interstate Stream Commission.

Executive Director Anthony Gutierrez said that the action of the ISC to withdraw funding for the entity at last week's ISC meeting would require substantial changes to the JPA. "It could be simplified for one thing. There are a lot of references to a New Mexico Unit, to the New Mexico Unit Fund, to the budgetary process, references to responsibilities with the ISC. I think we need to take another look at it and come back with a draft for the next meeting, if that's the will of the board."

Entity Chair Billy Billings asked if Gutierrez and entity attorney Pete Domenici would have a revised version at the next meeting on June 1, 2021. Gutierrez replied they should have at least a draft for discussion.

The next item, under new business, addressed the fiscal year 2020 New Mexico CAP Entity Audit Report. Robert Gonzales of Cordova CPAs LLC presented the audit report. "I am the principal on the audit. It's the fourth year that we have performed the audit for you."

On the timeline, Gonzales noted that an audit takes several months. "We had preliminary communications last May and June to get the contract in place. We continued compliance in June. We held an entrance conference on Nov. 10, 2020, and began substantive evidence gathering on Nov. 11. We had our exit conference on Dec. 14, 2020. We released the audit on April 7, 2021, meaning it went through the proper channels through the office of the state auditor."

He said he wanted to go over a couple of things.

The audit ended with zero cash. "Actually, you had a liability of $95,000 as it relates to cash. It was related to a bill being sent out and paid before the accounts receivable were gathered or requested. You had $121,000 of accounts receivable, so that took care of the overdraft."

The audit was conducted under reasonable assurance. "It's basically a material opinion or reasonable assurance. It was completed within guidelines. There were no significant difficulties or disagreements. No material misstatements were detected; No material past adjustments. Although the entity is subject to legal claims that arise in the normal course of business, none came to our attention that required any disclosure."

"As it relates to the auditor's opinion, there are three options.," Gonzales said. "The first is a disclaimer and the best opinion you can receive is the unmodified. Unmodified is the opinion you will be receiving for the 2020 audit. It means the financial statements are presented fairly in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In other words, the numbers and disclosures are materially accurate."

Although the audit does not involve enough to determine internal control, this audit did not find any material weaknesses. "You did receive a low finding, a control finding. This is related to the overdraft as discussed earlier."

He thanked them for allowing the firm to do the audit.

The members approved the audit report, after amending the motion to include the Resolution R-2021-2 title.

The next agenda item was discussion on decisions made by the ISC, with consideration on the Joint Powers Agreement and potential obligations related to their withdrawal.

Gutierrez said two items of the ISC agreements needed to be addressed. "The first is that the ISC will no longer approve an annual budget for the New Mexico CAP Entity. The second is that the ISC will send us a resolution withdrawing. I think they will approve the resolution at their upcoming meeting. There may be some outstanding issues. One, we will need an audit for the 2021 fiscal year, for example. The city of Deming as our second fiscal agent will have to be compensated. I will have a list prepared for the Interstate Stream Commission at their next meeting. I will be resigning and retiring as a contract employee for the city of Deming. I think we will take action on this at the next meeting."

The following agenda item involved a budget line-item adjustment to provide Gutierrez's contract the required payment for accumulated personal leave of the executive director. The funding would transfer $28,200 from the attorney line item to full-time position for accrued leave time of $26,198, FICA 1624.31 and Medicare $379.88.

"I will provide a formal notice of termination to the city of Deming before May 18, 2021,for the 30-day notice," Guierrez said. "I have close to 28 years of public employment, so I plan to retire. I appreciate the opportunity to represent the CAP Entity. We didn't get what we wanted, but we did get plenty of information to show that development of AWSA water is not unattainable."

Aaron Sera, representing the city of Deming, pointed out that the line-item adjustment amount should go in the terminal leave line item rather than the full-time position.

Gutierrez said he would change it. "That number requested in this item will go down, as I plan to take some leave time in the near future to reduce the final payment. I have most of the records compiled and taken care of. There will be a few things that we will need to take care of. You should take action that this will be the maximum amount transferred."

The line-item adjustment was approved.

For the executive director report and roundtable discussion, Gutierrez had nothing to add. Billings thanked Gutierrez and wished him the best in retirement or future endeavors. "I appreciate your offer to come back and help us, if the need arises."

No other members had comments.

The next meeting will take place on June 1, 2021 at 10 a.m.

The meeting adjourned.