Double Fatal Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 in Luna County
Luna County, NM – On May 4, 2021, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal rollover crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 109, east of Deming, NM.
The initial investigation indicated a 2006 Ford Expedition SUV, driven by a 36-year-old female from Texas, was traveling east on Interstate 10 when one of the vehicle's rear tires sustained a blowout. The Ford left the roadway and rolled. There was a total of seven occupants in the Ford at the time of the crash. The driver along with two passengers, an 18-year-old male from Texas, and a 67-year-old female from Nevada, all sustained unknown injuries. All three were transported by Native Air to a hospital in El Paso, TX. Two other female passengers, a 28-year-old and a 70-year-old from Texas, sustained unknown injuries. They were both transported by emergency medical personnel to area hospitals. The 28-year-old was transported to a hospital in Deming, NM and the 70-year-old was transported to a hospital in Las Cruces, NM.
Two other passengers, Revy Mitchell (70) from Texas and Marvin Maxey (63) from Arkansas, were both ejected from the vehicle. They both sustained fatal injuries and they were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.
Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seat belts appear to have not been utilized. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.