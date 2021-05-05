New Mexico COVID-19 update: 214 new cases, totaling 198,781 - 050521

Two additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 214 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

15 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

15 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

20 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,085.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 05 are:

88340 - 11

87401 - 10

87109 - 9

87121 - 9

87107 - 8

87420 - 8

87507 - 8

87508 - 8

87120 - 7

87410 - 7

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County, three in Doña Ana County, one in Guadalupe County, and one in Roosevelt County) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Doña Ana County, one in McKinley County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 198,781 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 57,274

Catron County: 92

Chaves County: 8,930

Cibola County: 2,862

Colfax County: 755

Curry County: 5,136

De Baca County: 146

Doña Ana County: 24,654

Eddy County: 6,823

Grant County: 1,704

Guadalupe County: 381

Harding County: 10

Hidalgo County: 361

Lea County: 8,273

Lincoln County: 1,673

Los Alamos County: 519

Luna County: 3,317

McKinley County: 12,244

Mora County: 170

Otero County: 3,847

Quay County: 471

Rio Arriba County: 3,597

Roosevelt County: 1,929

Sandoval County: 11,904

San Juan County: 14,703

San Miguel County: 1,347

Santa Fe County: 10,162

Sierra County: 753

Socorro County: 1,311

Taos County: 1,658

Torrance County: 737

Union County: 248

Valencia County: 6,676

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 761

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 144 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 183,949 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.