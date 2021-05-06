NMISC formally defunds NM CAP Entity 043021

By Mary Alice Murphy

At a meeting of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission on April 30, 2021, the Gila and San Francisco rivers were mentioned early in the meeting, but to hear the plans the ISC had for the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity, a viewer of the virtual meeting had to wait until near the end of the two-hour meeting to learn the fate of the NM CAP Entity.

Hannah Riseley-White, deputy ISC director, led the meeting in place of Director Rolf Schmidt-Peterson, who had another conflicting meeting, but arrived later. Riseley-White noted that San Francisco River flows between March 16 and April 20 of this year ranged from 5 percent to 21 percent of the historic average for the period, due to the La Niña weather system over the Pacific Ocean. Precipitation over the Gila and San Francisco basins as of April 19 was between 30 percent and 61 percent of average.

She said that ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) may transition from La Niña to ENSO neutral in the next month or so, bringing a chance for the region to receive some better summer precipitation.

Riseley-White also noted that as of April 22, more than six years after the ISC awarded $9.1 million out of the New Mexico Unit Fund to non-diversion water projects in the southwest corner of the state encompassing Catron, Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties, 69 percent of the funding has been expended, with seven of the 16 projects completed. Five projects are on hold and the remaining four are in various stages of design and construction.

Late in the meeting, ISC Chair Mark Sanchez said the next item of business was discussion of House Bill 200, which passed the most recent New Mexico Legislative Session and was signed by the governor on April 6, 2021.

NM ISC Legal Bureau Chief Dominque Work gave an overview of the bill. She said HB 200 modified the New Mexico Unit Fund Statute, which is NMSA 1978 Section 721445, by removing language pertaining to funding of a New Mexico Unit of the Central Arizona Project. Instead of the original language in the statute, the statue now specifically prohibits the use of money from the New Mexico Unit Fund to evaluate, plan or construct a New Mexico Unit.

The new language also directs money in the NM Unit Fund that it "shall be used" to pay the costs of water utilization projects to meet water supply demands in the southwest water planning region of New Mexico, which is the four counties earlier mentioned, "as determined by the ISC in consultation with the Water Trust Board," Work said.

HB 200 also stipulates that the Water Trust Board "shall be the successor" to the Southwest New Mexico Water Study Group as listed in the Arizona Water Settlements Act, signed into U.S. law in 2004 by then President George W. Bush, having been created by bi-partisan work between New Mexico's two senators Pete Domenici and Jeff Bingaman.

Work noted that up until HB 200 was enacted the successor to the SWNNM Water Study Group was the New Mexico CAP Entity. She said HB 200 also modified the Water Trust Board Statute so that when HB 200 goes into effect, the Water Trust Board will be tasked with evaluating projects within the four-county region, including their environmental impact, and the board will recommend projects to the ISC, which retains final decision-making authority over funding for the recommended projects.

She said that the NM CAP Entity's Attorney Pete Domenici Jr. has threatened litigation against the ISC as a result of the new law. In his memo to the ISC, Domenici argues that certain provisions in HB 200 "are directly contrary to the federal Arizona Water Settlements Act and to the second amendment to the joint powers agreement with the ISC that governs the NM CAP Entity."

She said another issue is that the ISC has a non-voting member on the NM CAP Entity and is bound by the JPA. In addition, the ISC is the first fiscal agent of the entity. As a result, the ISC is also party to a memorandum of understanding with the city of Deming, which is the entity's second fiscal agent.

Work said the existing JPA among the parties to the entity requires that the entity undertake the planning, design, construction and operation of a New Mexico Unit as the entity's main priority. After HB 200 takes effect, she said the ISC will no longer have authority to use New Mexico Unit Fund money to plan, design or construct a New Mexico Unit.

She also noted the NM CAP Entity has been working on amending its JPA, but the draft amendment still envisions the future possibility of a New Mexico Unit as the entity's priority. Entity members have said at public meetings that they do not want to renounce that priority.

"If the ISC remains a member of the entity, it will be part of a group that wants to pursue a New Mexico unit, but the ISC is statutorily prevented from funding it," Work said.

The commission has two options, negotiating with the entity to remove the unit priority or choosing to withdraw from the JPA and the entity.

She said the JPA states a resolution is required from a withdrawing party, but the withdrawing party "shall be obligated to honor all commitments made to the entity before withdrawal."

As the ISC is the first fiscal agent for the entity, withdrawal of the ISC from the JPA and the entity would require ISC's honoring of commitments, which brings up another issue—that of funding the entity. The annual budget for the entity is due to the ISC in May, before the ISC's May meeting. The entity budget generally provides for the salary and benefits for the entity's executive director, contractual legal services and the administrative fee for the city of Deming to serve as the entity's second fiscal agent.

She said, under the AWSA, two local groups were recognized with two different missions. The NM CAP Entity would plan and design a New Mexico Unit and own and hold title to it. The Southwest New Mexico Water Study Group or its successor, which is the current NM CAP Entity, would be the group that the ISC would consult with regarding expenditures out of the New Mexico Unit Fund. With HB 200 prohibiting a New Mexico Unit, the NM CAP Entity no longer has a role either as a consulting body or to plan and construct a New Mexico Unit.

Work did note that notwithstanding enactment of HB 200, the ISC may choose to continue to engage with local governments in southwest New Mexico, many of whom are members of the NM CAP Entity.

Chair Sanchez made a motion for ISC staff to prepare a resolution to withdraw ISC membership in the NM CAP Entity in accordance with the entity's bylaws and moved that the commission delegate authority to the chairman to sign the resolution. It was approved.

Regarding the funding of the NMCAP Entity, Sanchez moved that the ISC no longer provide an annual budget to the entity and remove it as part of the ISC's appropriation request to the Legislature. He included in the motion that staff should coordinate with the entity for any expenses through the end of this current fiscal year. It was also approved.

After setting the next meeting date for May 26, the ISC adjourned.