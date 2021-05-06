Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce members heard from COVID task force 050521

By Mary Alice Murphy

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce heard from Steve Chavira, chamber director, and Jeff Fell, of the local COVID task force, as well as from other members with announcements and comments.

Chavira thanked the task force. "I think we have a comprehensive plan here in the county. Here we are at turquoise. We were in yellow for so long; we were never in green; now we're in turquoise. Now what? What that means to the county is that we can now have mass gatherings up to 150 people. Inside the conference center, we can do 33 percent capacity, which is 144 people in the big room. But, for a graduation party, a wedding party or a trade show, that's not a lot of people. On June 30, theoretically, if the county is 60 percent vaccinated, everything can be open. I asked the governor's representative what all open means. He said it meant no restrictions."

Fell said he keeps a pretty close tab on state statistics. "All the data on the state vaccination site talks about the whole state. Those of us on our task force work together as a group. Our primary role is accessing resources."

He noted that the population number will continue to be 23,100, even when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those down to age 12. "So, the population number will not go up that they are basing the percentage of vaccines given on. Here in Grant County, we have 60.1 percent partially vaccinated and 48.5 percent fully vaccinated, so we have the potential to meet the governor's goal. However, some who got an adverse reaction after the first shot have chosen not to get the second one."

Chavira asked if that reluctance might impact getting to the 60 percent goal.

Fell said he didn't think so. "The reactions have been different for every person."

Fell said Los Alamos County has a high percentage of vaccinations, with 81.4 percent at least partially vaccinated. McKinley County is at 84.9 percent; and Rio Arriba County at more than 70 percent.

Chavira noted that the Navajo Nation was hit hard and closed Gallup down. "Now they are showing great numbers."

Fell said some roads in the reservation are still restricted. "They are still taking it seriously. They are shooting for 80 percent fully vaccinated for the Navajo Nation. They were being vaccinated by the federal government. Since the numbers and percentages are based off the state vaccination registration site, they weren't being counted in the overall percentages. Once they connected their data, the state shot up in percentage."

Chavira said that was good to hear. "When we're having a resurgence of fear, it's great to hear a shining example of progress. But what does 'open' really mean when we hit 60 percent?"

Fell said there would continue to be dumps of information on it. "We will have to figure it out. We should be prepared the best as possible. Jack Brennan started talking about it a month ago. He's making a plan that can open up or tighten down for the Tour of the Gila. As we start to open back up, we have to keep COVID-safe. I would just about guarantee, masking will play a big part, as well as social distancing and good ventilation. Everyone should also expect a booster shot will be available against virus variants. We have to be vigilant with safety measures."

Chavira said: "We have to keep doing what we've been doing."

Marilyn Alcorn, Grant County Community Health Council chair, said she didn't think "we've made any new changes to the continuing masking, distancing and protocols up to now. We have looked at CO2 monitoring, especially in older buildings downtown. It would be a smart thing to put into smaller spaces. I have questions on HVAC systems. CO2 monitoring can help businesses learn to open doors and windows. From the Health Council, we will keep messaging going and will change messaging when it needs changing. Masking indoors is still important and even masking outdoors is important."

Chavira said the county did an upgrade on the HVAC system at the conference center. "We will be doing CO2 monitoring in the small rooms in the back, where it's one way in and one way out. In those rooms, 20-25 people may be OK. The CO2 sensors will help us. Our color has changed to turquoise, but our messaging remains pretty much the same."

Chamber Board Chair Sabrina Pack asked Fell if the county is receiving more vaccine than there are people requesting the vaccine.

"About two weeks ago, we saw a steep decline in the number of requests," Fell said. "It was like we caught up with the easy vaccinations. We aren't giving as many now. On one Wednesday at the Health Department, we vaccinated 1,200 people. Today, we had about 400, with only 100 being their first shot. It holds true for all the providers, so we have reduced the number of orders, so as not to be wasteful. I watch registration—during the past two days, we've had about 20 new registrants. We are no longer in a sprint; we're in a long-distance marathon. Right now, we have six or seven places giving vaccines. That may be too many."

Alcorn said if Pfizer is approved for down to 12-year-olds, would there be an special messaging.

Fell said: "I do know the county is helping us purchase an extra low temperature freezer for the Health Office, so it will be able to store the Pfizer vaccine, without having to wait for it to come from Las Cruces, and then only be good for five days once it's defrosted. And yes, the messaging is changing. For the age 12-15, we will focus on the parents; the 16- and 17-year-olds still need parental permission. Also, we are seeing different opinions from pediatricians on whether the younger children should take the vaccine. Some don't think that younger children will benefit."

He said that on June 5, a Saturday, all the local health care providers are working on a vaccination day at Gough Park. The Silver City Police Department will do a bicycle safety day and give away helmets. The sheriff will be there with the D.A.R.E. lion.

Bea McKinney, a chamber member and county resident, asked if there were any incentives to be offered to people to get the vaccine.

Pack said the radio stations that she manages in the area are offering messaging and "we have worked with grant funding giving away promos on our stations, with people talking about why they got vaccinated and there will be a drawing for items. We are encouraging businesses to be safe-certified and we will have gift certificates for those businesses."

Chavira said that businesses are telling the chamber that they are doing everything necessary to operate safely.

Fell said he was starting to see ads from businesses asking folks to bring in their vaccine cards to get a free drink or some such with a meal. "We still have a lot of people on the fence about getting the vaccine. There are also some who just won't get it and that's fine."

Pack asked if the radio station could get a pediatrician to go on record recommending the vaccine for younger children, it might help get more vaccinated. Fell said that would probably be Dr. Brian Etheridge.

To Alcorn, Pack said a campaign was being promoted on the radio.

Bruce Ashburn of PNM and a chamber member noted that any amount of money for a lot of small businesses right now is a challenge. "What if they get a CO2 monitor and find out they have ventilation problems. Is there any funding that might be available for them to improve their ventilation?"

"That's a really good question," Fell said. "I'll reach out to Alex (Brown, Silver City manager) to see if he knows of anything like that out there."

Chavira said the chamber role "we've been playing is linking people to effective resources. We've been working with the Small Business Development Center and there are a lot of other programs out there. Ask any small business to call me or the SBDC or Priscilla (Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director)."

Alcorn noted that Lucero has a good grasp of what grants to apply for for HVAC or CO2 monitor purchasing. She also said that last year, there was no Jump into Summer and no Red Hot Children's Fiesta. "We're talking about holding a combined event indifferent places, including maybe the Silver City Museum, and other places within walking distance."

Charmeine Wait of Silver City MainStreet Project suggested maybe a street dance as part of the festivity.

Alcorn said the Health Council is looking at September for a combined recovery celebration.

Bart Roselli, Silver City Museum director, said: "Speaking of community events? What about July Fourth?"

Chavira said conversations were being held on the subject. "It's very close to June 30, if we can get open then. We are going to plan a parade as the focus, but I know the Kiwanis always has a big fundraiser and so does the museum. Should we plan a party in the park? We don't want to plan a party in the park, and what if we aren't at 60 percent vaccinated. We don't want to spend that money right now. We do plan on having the parade."

Bernadette Smyth of the Grant County Community Foundation said Saturday, May 8, is a big day for them. Give Grandly, where people can donate to the non-profits of their choice will take place at the Farmers' Market and the Makers' Market. "We have a lot of raffle prizes, which we will give away to random donors."

Lee Gruber of Southwest New Mexico Arts, Culture and Tourism said Sen. Ben Ray Lújan had come to Silver City and visited with a group interested in outdoor recreation as economic development. He had staff taking notes on what was being said.

Chavira agreed it was a great group of participants and "they gave him an earful of what's going on and what we need."

Gruber said they talked about the Waterworks building, as well as the success of Co.Starters just finishing its fourth cohort. "Thirty-three people have gone through the program, and 21 have initiated new businesses in Grant County during COVID."

Chavira said Co.Starters was founded in 2008 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "The program has the support of 16,000 starters and 1,000 facilitators, like me. The next cohort will be in June or July with one in the fall in Bayard."

The host manager of the St. Mary's facility said the chapel and convent had become an Airbnb, with seven rooms. "We tend to be mostly occupied. Right now, 5 of the 7 are occupied."

Rep. Rebecca Dow was on the call and she said: "I'm so excited to see Grant County in turquoise. Silver City has been the most cautious of the areas I represent. People seem like they are ready to be open." She noted that the federal extension of unemployment benefits has been an impediment to getting people back to work. "We, in Truth or Consequences, were in turquoise and then we had a breakout at the Veterans' Home and a large family breakout, but it's pretty isolated. I think it's safe to be out and about. I think we need to encourage the governor to use the federal money the state has received to replenish the unemployment fund and workman's comp. We need to hold small businesses harmless and not raise their taxes to fill these funds. We also need to use some of the infrastructure funds, not only for roads and bridges, but also for our ditches and dams that are failing or near failing." She said she was happy to see Grant County doing collaborative grant writing and receiving funding for projects from state and federal funds.

Chavira agreed and said the business owners and residents, as well as tourists, will benefit.

Roselli said that Alex Brown has asked the museum to be ready to open. "We're working on renovating the first floor, making the gift shop larger and putting in all new exhibits. We also have cleaning stations. We are a New Mexico-trained safe facility. We continue our virtual programming. The bilingual readings have been very popular. In some ways, the virtual programming has grown our programming and lectures. We're reaching more people through Zoom than we could fit in the Silco Theater."

"Starting in June," Roselli continued, "we will be offering a seven-part series of conversations on big themes, such as the environment, ranching, cultural diversity in Silver City history, the myth of the Wild West. The purpose is to generate a lot of communication about our history. We'll use all this feedback and build a brand-new exhibit called Silver City 101. That's a working title, but it will be part physical and part virtual, with several big websites. This place is so interesting and diverse."

Bea McKinney said she is still "burrowed in" but she's online sharing trying to promote good people doing good things.

"We've reached the end of our time," Chavira said. "June 30 is our D-day and July Fourth is our Independence Day."