National Day of Prayer celebrated in Gough Park 050621

Photos and Article by Mary Alice Murphy

Pastor Earseye Ross before the ceremony

The American Flag flying during the Pledge of Allegiance

Kim Jensen singing "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Pastor Earseye Ross giving the Opening Prayer

[Editor's Note: If the words God, Jesus and prayer offend you, you might as well stop reading now. This article is mostly a compilation of quotes throughout the event, with only a few names attached to who said them.]

The 70th annual National Prayer Day was celebrated in Silver City at Gough Park at noon on Thursday, May 6, 2021, with between 40 and 50 people attending.

Unlike the proclamation issued by the U.S. federal administration, which had not a single mention of God in it, the name of the creator of humanity and the world was heard multiple times during the event.

The organizer Elaine Haynik led off the event by declaring: "We Christians are under persecution." She then introduced Kim Jensen to begin the event with "The Star-Spangled Banner." Jensen then led the participants in The Pledge of Allegiance.

Pastor Earseye Ross gave an introduction to his opening prayer. "God made the original proclamation many, many years ago." In his prayer he thanked God for allowing those present to be living in the best country on God's Earth.

Those who wished to speak were asked to choose a theme. Jensen said she wanted to speak for media and entertainment. "There is so much distraction in the media and entertainment. We ask you to have your hand in it, Father God."

Haynik had a map of the U.S. that she invited people to touch the states where they have lived. "I want to speak about the weather. I am praying for farmers. … I pray for all those impacted by hurricanes, floods, tornadoes …." She concluded by asking: "Your will be done for people to live together in peace."

A woman who has organized 40 Days for Life locally prayed, through tears, that abortion end. "The evil one comes to kill and he's tearing families apart. …I know God is the only answer."

Jensen sang "Amazing Grace," with participants joining in.

A woman prayed that schools teach the truth, "out the door with the lies … and that the enemy be ousted from our colleges. … Jesus Christ shed his blood for all of us."

A man said: "We want to cry out to you, Lord, to heal our land. … and that you, Lord, spiritually attack those in power."

Jensen sang "God Bless America."

A man prayed that "the fear of the Lord come over everyone."

Pastor Joe Gros prayed: "I pray for churches, for believers… and that people can find their way back as people of God."

A man prayed "that you soften the hearts of our leaders. Each needs to acknowledge God and our savior Jesus Christ. Return their hearts to you, Lord. Thank you for our freedoms to pray like this in our nation."

Another man said: "Lord, watch over the youth organizations of this nation. Let them use you as an example."

A man prayed "for a focus on our fathers of this country. I pray for a sweeping revival. Begin in the church and spread the word."

Another man alluded to Psalm 29, with God as king of the flood. "He's in control of everything in this world. We serve a Lord that is alive and well. I pray that we would be brave and courageous. We need to get up and go out to spread your word. Fill us afresh with your holy spirit. We ask you for your forgiveness. I ask God to fill each of you up to share him with everyone."

A woman said the God of now is a God that does not change. "You have been chosen for this time and season. …I pray the churches be awakened. …We are a nation under God."

Another woman said that it is "time that we come together in the name of Jesus. This is my nation, my country. … It hurts my soul to see what we are doing to my children. We need to take our nation back. I grew up in a beautiful nation. May mighty angels stand behind us. Let us come together often. 'They' have lots of money, but 'we' have the power through the Word. Run for office. It starts with us."

A woman noted that "everything we say and think we will be accountable for. Share the Good news. I love the Lord with all I have. Show us what you want us to do. Help us be bold."

The event ended with the song, "To God Be the Glory."