  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • Nearly 250 Spring 2021 Graduates Walk in Western New Mexico University Graduation Blending Virtual and In-Person Participation

Nearly 250 Spring 2021 Graduates Walk in Western New Mexico University Graduation Blending Virtual and In-Person Participation

Front Page News


wnmusp21hybridgraduation 420lo
Silver City, NM – More than 350 students earned degrees from Western New Mexico University in spring 2021, and the Mustang community celebrated through a hybrid commencement ceremony on Friday afternoon. Of the graduates who received diplomas from WNMU this spring, about 250 chose to participate in the commencement ceremony, with 150 walking in person at Ben Altamirano Stadium and 97 turning their tassels over Zoom.

The university awarded 37 associate degrees, 121 bachelor's degrees, 152 master's degrees, 68 graduate certificates, 10 applied technology certificates, six fast-track certificates, and five high school equivalency diplomas.

Recognized as new inductees in the WNMU Student Hall of Fame were Taylor Allison, Kelli McGhiey, Harry O'Callaghan, Samantha Starr-Sullenger and Laruni Witty.

"The WNMU Student Hall of Fame is the highest recognition that can be earned by students at the university and is reserved for those students who have demonstrated integrity and achievement through leadership activities, community involvement, participation in campus life, and scholarship," said Dr. Isaac Brundage, who is Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

WNMU Natural Science faculty member Dr. Bill Norris was presented the Outstanding Teacher Award by Fernando Martinez, who is the student government president.

Drs. Shepard and math professor Scott Smith presented the faculty awards. The Excellence in Teaching went to Assistant Professor of Painting and Drawing Jennifer Douglass, who engaged students in art shows and workshops throughout the year. Psychology Dr. Jennifer Coleman, who has championed the Student Research and Professional Development fund, accepted the Excellence in Research award. Assistant Professor in the School of Social Work Sarah Guck earned the Excellence in Professional Service award for her work as the university ombudsperson and a key mental health crisis response team member during an unprecedented year.

WNMU also awarded Honorary Doctorates of Laws to both former WNMU Regent Chair Jerry A. Walz and former District 35 Senator John Arthur Smith.

WNMU closely followed the New Mexico Higher Education Department guidelines for commencement ceremonies at institutions, implementing strict expectations for in-person attendees, limiting spectator capacity, and enforcing current public health orders and university protocols.

An archived recording of the spring 2021 graduation is available wnmu.edu.

[cutline] Spring 2021 Western New Mexico University Student Hall of Fame inductee Kelli McGhiey proceeds into Ben Altamirano Stadium ahead of Friday's hybrid commencement ceremony.

###

For more than 125 years, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top