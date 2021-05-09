May 8, 2021 a busy day in downtown Silver City

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: Two slideshows will accompany this article below the text.]

The Farmer's Market on Pope Street and the Maker's Market at the Silver City MainStreet Plaza just off Bullard were two venues where donors could give to their favorite non-profit organization on Give Grandly Day. This author did a quick tally of the donations posted on www.givegrandly.org. A few reached their goal on the day, but if a potential or new donor goes to the website, clicks on a favorite non-profit and find that it hasn't reached its goal, that donor has the opportunity to give a new donation or add to a donation through May 22. The preliminary total of $121,541.32 is less than half what the overall goal for the campaign is.

Another event that took place downtown was the annual Western New Mexico University pottery sale to raise funds for the ceramics program. It was held at the Lions' Club building on the north end of the MainStreet Plaza. Beautiful bargains of creative pieces of pottery filled the building's tables, and happy customers walked out with one-of-a-kind pieces.

Give Grandly Day 050821 Give Grandly Day 050821 An overview of the Farmers' Market https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0889.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 Musicians serenading shoppers and donors https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0890.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 Holding down the Give Grandly table at the Farmers' Market were Martin Miller and Lynne Zotalis https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0893.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 Inside the Quonset hut taking care of tallying the numbers were Grant County Community Foundation board member Len Lambert, Executive Director Bernadette Smythe and board member Lloyd Parker https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0894.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 Grant County Community Foundation Founder Barrett Brewer and board member Parker keep up with the donations through Give Grandly. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0897.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 Supporting Give Grandly at the Makers' Market are Victoria Reece and Silver City MainStreet Project Executive Director Charmeine Wait. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0913.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 Music at the Makers' Market https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0915.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 At the Make it and Take table were Linda Sylvester and Marcia Stout watching Silver City Art Association President Jeff Haynie demonstrate a quick process of creating a piece of art. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0917.jpg

Give Grandly Day 050821 St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church had a table of handmade items at the Makers' Market https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Give-Grandly-Day-050821/IMG_0920.jpg