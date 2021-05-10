One fatality in single vehicle rollover

On May 8, 2021 at approximately 7:47pm, Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tyrone Volunteer Fire units were dispatched to Mangas Valley Drive in regards to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies observed a single vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck with one female occupant trapped in the cab. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Upon extrication by Firefighters, the passenger was determined to be deceased.

Both occupants were believed to have been seat-belted and alcohol is not currently suspected as a factor in this incident. The investigation into this matter will remain active pending completion of the Office of the Medical Investigator’s report.

Sheriff Gomez and his staff wish to offer our condolences to the family of the deceased.