Mother arrested for child neglect

By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 7:58 p.m. to the Hillside Apartments, 2545 N. Swan Street, in reference to a welfare check. A caller to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that a male toddler ran toward the roadway on the Swan Street side. The blotter for this incident stated the caller brought the child around looking for the mother and found her, appearing to be "out of it," in one of the apartments.

When the officer arrived at the address, according to an incident report narrative, a strong smell of marijuana as well as smoke was coming from the apartment. A female, later identified as Jessica Alvo, 25, and another female, were seen by the officer sitting at a kitchen table which was the only furniture in the living area. The narrative stated when the officer was observed through the open screen door, Alvo tried closing the main door and reaching around the table grabbing items.

The officer had Alvo step away from the table and explained why the officer was there. Quoting from the narrative, "Jessica stated her son had only been out of sight for a minute or two while she was getting wipes to change his diaper. (The other female) then stated that she was actually getting the wipes from the car and Jessica was in the bathroom. The stories both females gave changed several times."

According to the narrative, Alvo stated they were trying to hide marijuana which was on the table. The officer also advised that Alvo had bloodshot and watery eyes and smelled heavily of alcoholic beverages. When the officer asked Alvo permission to search her residence, Alvo stated, "You're not searching my house or taking my child," and began walking toward the back door. At this point, the narrative said, the officer, assisted by another officer, placed Alvo under arrest for an outstanding warrant, handcuffed her as she was screaming and had moved against a wall, and walked her to the patrol unit.

New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department was called, and custody of the child was transferred to that agency, while Alvo was transported to SCPD for paperwork and then to Grant County Detention Center for booking.

A search warrant was obtained for Alvo's residence and evidence was collected. Assistant District Attorney Christy Dunn approved charges against Alvo of Child Abuse (neglect) and resisting a peace officer. According to GCDC staff, Alvo was released the next day by Judge Laney on a cash only $1,000 bond.