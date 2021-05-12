State Representative Luis Terrazas comes before town council

By Roger Lanse

At its May 11, 2021, meeting the Silver City Town Council heard from State Representative Luis Terrazas who complimented those volunteers who participated in the county-wide, April 24, Earth Day clean-up resulting in the collection of 2,800 pounds of trash and litter.

Terrazas listed local funding amounts for Grant County resulting from the efforts of Senator Siah Hemphill, Representative Rebecca Dow, and himself in the just-ended legislative session. Those included, among others, Bayard Public Safety Building -- $150,000; Grant County Fairgrounds -- $175,000; Gila Regional Medical Center -- $250,000; Hurley recreation equipment -- $136,000; Hurley water system -- $100,000; Silver City Ridge Road improvements -- $200,000; Western New Mexico University scoreboard -- $100,000; Southwest Solid Waste new trash compactor -- $225,000; Grant County detox -- $50,000; Silver City schools -- $100,000; WNMU Title 9 -- $151,000; Grant County hiking trails -- $65,000; and Tour of the Gila -- $82,700.

Mayor Ken Ladner, Town Manager Alex Brown and Representative Terrazas, agreed to meet on Wednesday, May 12 to discuss the effects of H.B. 4 on the town's budget. Although not explained at the meeting, generally, H.B. 4 would permit a person claiming their civil rights were denied by a public official acting in the authority of their position to sue that official.

Council entered into a closed executive session and returned to complete the meeting's agenda.

A single bid was received for a Visitor Center and trailhead project from a company who was not pre-approved by the state prior to bidding but has become approved a few days after this bid was opened. Brown told council this was the fourth time the town has let this project out to bid. He suggested rejecting this bid and putting it out to bid a fifth time hoping the same company that bid this time will do so again now that they are approved by the state. Council rejected the present bid accepting Brown's suggestion.