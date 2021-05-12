State Representative Luis Terrazas comes before town council

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

At its May 11, 2021, meeting the Silver City Town Council heard from State Representative Luis Terrazas who complimented those volunteers who participated in the county-wide, April 24, Earth Day clean-up resulting in the collection of 2,800 pounds of trash and litter.

Terrazas listed local funding amounts for Grant County resulting from the efforts of Senator Siah Hemphill, Representative Rebecca Dow, and himself in the just-ended legislative session. Those included, among others, Bayard Public Safety Building -- $150,000; Grant County Fairgrounds -- $175,000; Gila Regional Medical Center -- $250,000; Hurley recreation equipment -- $136,000; Hurley water system -- $100,000; Silver City Ridge Road improvements -- $200,000; Western New Mexico University scoreboard -- $100,000; Southwest Solid Waste new trash compactor -- $225,000; Grant County detox -- $50,000; Silver City schools -- $100,000; WNMU Title 9 -- $151,000; Grant County hiking trails -- $65,000; and Tour of the Gila -- $82,700.

Mayor Ken Ladner, Town Manager Alex Brown and Representative Terrazas, agreed to meet on Wednesday, May 12 to discuss the effects of H.B. 4 on the town's budget. Although not explained at the meeting, generally, H.B. 4 would permit a person claiming their civil rights were denied by a public official acting in the authority of their position to sue that official.

Council entered into a closed executive session and returned to complete the meeting's agenda.

A single bid was received for a Visitor Center and trailhead project from a company who was not pre-approved by the state prior to bidding but has become approved a few days after this bid was opened. Brown told council this was the fourth time the town has let this project out to bid. He suggested rejecting this bid and putting it out to bid a fifth time hoping the same company that bid this time will do so again now that they are approved by the state. Council rejected the present bid accepting Brown's suggestion.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top