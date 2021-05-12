Grant County 4-H Shooting Sports Championships

SILVER CITY-After a long year of hiatus, the Grant County 4-H Shooting Sports Program was finally able to have shooting sports practices and competitions. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the county team competed locally and submitted scores to the state to see where they fell among other teams from around the state.

The awards ceremony was held virtually on May 10, 2021, and the results were very favorable for Grant County youths.

.22 Pistol Team : 2nd Place Members. Javiel Garcia, Jeraiah Garcia, Xander O’Loughlin, Jacob Maciel

From left are Javiel Garcia, Jeraiah Garcia, Xander O'Loughlin, and Jacob Maciel

Shotgun Team 1 State Champions: Members Luke Bower, Jacobi Lockett, Matthew Garrison, and MJ Drennan 3rd High Point Individual Shotgun: Luke Bower

From left are Luke Bower, Jacobi Lockett, Matthew Garrison, MJ Drennan

The Grant County State Champion Shotgun Team will progress to the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, NE June 20-25, 2021. Youths will be fundraising to earn enough funds to compete. If you would like to donate, please call 575-388-1559.