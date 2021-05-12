New Mexico COVID-19 update: 196 new cases, totaling 200,232 - 051221
Three additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 196 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
68 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Cibola County
3 new cases in Colfax County
2 new cases in Curry County
3 new cases in De Baca County
18 new cases in Doña Ana County
7 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Lea County
3 new cases in Lincoln County
6 new cases in Luna County
8 new cases in McKinley County
3 new cases in Otero County
9 new cases in Quay County
4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
5 new cases in Sandoval County
29 new cases in San Juan County
6 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Sierra County
2 new cases in Socorro County
1 new case in Taos County
7 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Three recent deaths:
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,111.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May. 12 are:
87401 - 14
87120 - 9
87121 - 9
87105 - 8
87109 - 6
88030 - 6
88081 - 6
88220 - 6
87031 - 5
87107 - 5
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that has been identified as a duplicate - this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 200,232 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 57,705
Catron County: 93
Chaves County: 8,961
Cibola County: 2,874
Colfax County: 763
Curry County: 5,185
De Baca County: 158
Doña Ana County: 24,744
Eddy County: 6,843
Grant County: 1,708
Guadalupe County: 404
Harding County: 10
Hidalgo County: 361
Lea County: 8,286
Lincoln County: 1,700
Los Alamos County: 525
Luna County: 3,337
McKinley County: 12,285
Mora County: 170
Otero County: 3,900
Quay County: 504
Rio Arriba County: 3,601
Roosevelt County: 1,957
Sandoval County: 11,967
San Juan County: 15,002
San Miguel County: 1,352
Santa Fe County: 10,253
Sierra County: 763
Socorro County: 1,315
Taos County: 1,668
Torrance County: 751
Union County: 248
Valencia County: 6,724
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 113 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 185,385 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro in Las Cruces
Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City
Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.