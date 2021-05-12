NM DOT US 180 corridor study website presents comments, evaluations and recommendations

As many of you readers are aware, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is doing an ongoing work and evaluation process on the US 180 Corridor Study. Parametrix, which is in charge of the study and evaluation published meeting notes from the March 4, 2021 public meeting as well as responses to comments that we received from the public.

Please visit the project website if you are interested in viewing this information. That website is located at:

https://engage-parametrix.com/us180/.

To view each section of the report, simply click the "+" next to the items that interest you.

The next public meeting will likely be scheduled for this summer.