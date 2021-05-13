Grant County 4-H families donate items to High Desert Humane Society
By Carson Billings, 2021 Grant County 4-H Council Reporter
SILVER CITY- In March 2021 Grant County 4-H families and local community members donated items to be given to the Desert Humane Society. Donation items included dog and cat food, pet toys, bedding, treats, along with many other essential items. Grant County 4-H has a proud history of promoting community service. Community service activities have always been an important part of the 4-H experience. In the 4-H pledge, members state that they will strive to use their head, heart, hands, and health to improve their club, community, country, and world. A 4-H member's involvement in acts of service, such as the humane society donation drive, offers an excellent way for youth to practice and enhance their leadership and social skills by working for the common good of their community. Members' participation also helps to build discipline, provide self-satisfaction, foster respect for others, and promote civic responsibility. Community service can also give the youth real world experience in a variety of career fields. Grant County 4-H youth members and leaders are honored and thankful to all those who participated in donating supplies to the local Humane Society.
From left are Madison Miller-2021 Grant County 4-H Council Treasurer. Allie Miller-Wrangler 4-H member. Rylee Evans-2021 Grant County 4-H Council Song and Recreation Leader.