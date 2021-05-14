Silver City Mayor clarifies town ordinance on masks

Ken Ladner, Silver City Mayor, clarified that the Town ordinance Sec. 22-30. - Face covering in public only applies to face coverings, applies only to masks, i.e. face coverings.

He noted that one problem with the CDC guidance and the New Mexico updated health order is that there is no way to know whether a person has been vaccinated or not. Law Enforcement cannot ask that question.

"One thing hasn't changed," Ladner continued. "Businesses should continue to follow safe practices, with social distancing and facility occupancy percentages."

He said he had been deluged with phone calls from local businesses and he gave them the same recommendations. Ladner noted that most will likely still require masks within their facilities.