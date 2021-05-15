Gila National Forest: Doagy Fire, Black Range Ranger District 051521
MAY 15, 2021
Location: Northeast of Beaverhead Administrative site; near Doagy and Corduroy Canyons, Sierra County, NM
Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: ~180 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, grass, and pinyon juniper
Resources: 30 personnel, which includes five (5) Forest Services engines, two Forest Service hand crews
Summary: The Doagy Fire is burning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest. There is moderate activity on this incident. The strategy for this fire is to manage the lightning-caused fire by allowing it to play its natural role on the landscape By consuming and reducing forest debris, the Doagy Fire will promote a healthier forest and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires to surrounding communities. Objectives include minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, and public safety, and protecting the natural resources.
Fire information can be found on Inciweb and nmfireinfo.com . For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.