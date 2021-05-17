Updated: Doagy Fire May 17, 2021

Location: Northeast of Beaverhead Administrative site; near Doagy and Corduroy Canyons, Catron County, NM

Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: ~1,000 acres Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, grass, and pinyon juniper

Resources: 30 personnel, which includes five (5) Forest Services engines, two Forest Service hand crews



Summary: The Doagy Fire is burning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest. There is moderate fire activity on this incident. The Gila NF has decided to manage the lightning-caused fire by allowing it to play its natural role on the landscape. By consuming and reducing forest debris, the Doagy Fire will promote a healthier forest and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires to surrounding communities. The Gila-Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) with Pedro Valenzuela as Incident Commander, will be taking command of the incident as of 5/18/2021 at 6:00 a.m.

Managing a naturally ignited wildfire is not equivalent to "letting it burn." Forest and fire managers set specific objectives and develop a plan to achieve those objectives based on conditions on the ground. The strategic and tactical expertise required to manage a naturally ignited fire helps forest managers reach desired conditions on the ground. One of the factors aiding in this decision-making process is the Doagy Fire is within the NEPA cleared unit known as Indian Peaks. There has been prescribed fire around three (3) sides of this particular fire planning area. In addition, there are forest roads and other geographic features which helps create natural boundaries for achieving objectives.



Objectives include minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, and public safety, and protecting natural resources.



Safety: Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found online at the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Environmental Public Health Tracking (EPHT) website.



Fire information can be found on Inciweb and https://nmfireinfo.com . For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.