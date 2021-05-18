Territorial Charter no impediment to Santa Fe

By Roger Lanse

At its special meeting on May 17, 2021, the Silver City Town Council considered a staff recommended notice of intent ordinance amending certain sections of the town's municipal code relating to elections.

Assistant Town Manager James Marshall told council that in 2017 the New Mexico legislature passed a local elections measure, but it was vetoed. The bill then went through multiple changes and was reintroduced in 2018 as the Local Elections Act and was passed.

Silver City, operating under its Territorial Charter, Marshall said, sought to be excluded from the Local Elections Act directive requiring all municipalities modify their election dates and procedures to reflect annual elections. Marshall said, "The town determined it was in best interest of the town to maintain our own elections every two years in March rather than annually in March," as going to annual elections would require the council to move to a four-year term. Even hiring an Albuquerque law firm, Marshall stated, to the tune of $28,485 to "defend our right to maintain our Territorial Charter requirement that the town control its own election," did not result in a decision favorable to the town. Maintaining control over its own elections, a two-year schedule allowing two-year staggered terms for council members, is now dead as a dodo, Territorial Charter notwithstanding.

Since the retirement of Ann Mackie last month, the town no longer has a town clerk to manage the town's elections although the town has been unsuccessfully advertising for one, Marshall said. As a result, Silver City is looking at the Grant County Clerk for help. However, Marshall stated, "The county clerk has not cooperated with the town in any manner that would give us belief that the county clerk would ensure the next scheduled town election in March would have her assistance with the (any) new municipal clerk."

Marshall concluded his presentation to council, "We have watched for decades as things are centralized away from local control and, in my belief, in conflict with the New Mexico constitution. We feel we have no other option but to allow the county clerk to manage the Town of Silver City's election and ensure that the public and council have faith in the integrity of our elections at the local level. We ask that you support this notice of intent. We have had the Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections review the NOI and they both stated that it meets the requirements of the Local Election Act for Silver City to opt into the 2021 regular local election."

Council approved the notice of intent ordinance.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison reminded residents the Silver City Police Department will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate, but individual business owners may decide to require customers to wear masks while inside their stores.