HMS service company hacked in February

By Mary Alice Murphy

The question the Beat is getting from concerned people who use Hidalgo Medical Services is: Why did it take so long before they were notified of the service company hack?

Letters to affected HMS consumers started to arrive in mailboxes last week from CaptureRx, a company that provides services to HMS.

According to the letter received by those impacted, CaptureRx had determined a hacking took place on Feb. 6, 2021. On Feb. 19, CaptureRx's investigation determined that certain files had been accessed and acquired without authorization.

A review of the files determined the notified consumers' personal information, consisting of the person's first name, last name, date of birth and prescription information, was included in the relevant files.

A consumer who contacted the Beat, said he contacted his provider and also spoke to an IT person at HMS. When he first called his provider, the staff member knew nothing about the hacking. However, this morning, May 18, the provider said he had received the information.

The consumer left a message with an IT person, who called him back today, and said that yes, the information had been acquired, but that now everything "seems to be safe." The IT person recommended, as did the letter, that those receiving the letter should remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud. Also recommended was that those whose information was stolen should monitor their free credit reports for suspicious activity. In addition, attached to the letter was: "Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information."

In the same letter to those affected, CaptureRx said because data privacy and security are among its highest priorities, the company has extensive measures to protect information. The response to the "incident" included confirming the security of CaptureRx's systems and notifying business partners associated with the "sensitive information."

Because if its "ongoing commitment to the security of information, all policies and procedures are being reviewed and enhanced, and additional workforce training is being conducted to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event."

This, of course, is not the first time a company has had its thought-to-be-

safe information it holds for customers or customers' customers stolen or "acquired." Equifax, a credit monitoring company, comes to mind. Many retailers have been hacked, as well as large corporations, and perhaps most concerning, the federal government.

A bit of advice for everyone: keep an eye on your bank account, monitor your credit card bills, and take advantage of the free credit reports to monitor all your activities. Take this advice from a person who once found a fraudulent negative item on her credit report. It took some doing, but the item was finally removed. It's much better to catch them early, well before you apply for a loan or mortgage and especially before it ends up in the hands of an identify thief!