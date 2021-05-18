Grant County Commission hears monthly GRMC report and elected officials' reports at regular meeting 051321, part 3

[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a multi-part series of articles on the work session and regular meetings of May 11 and 13, 2021.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

When it came time to approve the agenda of the regular meeting of the Grant County Board of Commissioner on May 13, 2021, District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne moved to approve the agenda with one change. "I would like us to move commissioners' reports to before the executive session, so the public doesn't have to wait to hear our (pause) 'wise' words." The change was approved.

The first presentation was the monthly report from Gila Regional Medical Center.

Returning Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis thanked the commissioners, the hospital board and the community for welcoming him back over the past three plus weeks he has been back. "It's a pleasure to serve you."

He noted the week of May 10 was Hospital Week, "so we've been celebrating with staff. We will have barbecue in the courtyard today. We've had ice cream and cookies and other events." He said the recent receipt of an Economic Development Administration grant of $2.5 million is welcome for repairs to the roof and the HVAC system. "We thank Sens. (Martin) Heinrich and (Ben Ray) Lújan, as well as county officials. We are working with (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director) Priscilla Lucero on administration of the grant. A previous grant of $2 million for the labor and delivery department renovation will not arrive until July 1. We are working on a waiver with the New Mexico fire marshal on the renovation."

Manis said the recent change to the state Covid turquoise level [the highest and most open status at this point] will not bring a whole lot of change to the hospital. "We'll still be requiring masks and no changes to our general infection policies. We are still routing everyone through the Emergency Department door, except for those going to the Infusion Center, which is closer to the front door. There are no changes from the New Mexico Hospital Association, so we're keeping it the same. The only change effective Monday, May 17, is that we will allow one visitor to anyone in the Emergency Department, in addition to the one visitor we've allowed for pediatric patients or confused patients. We are well under way on the budget development and Greg (Brickner, interim chief financial officer) has a great organizational plan around it. We will be presenting it to the governing board in an upcoming meeting. We've talked about the 340B plan. It's a buying plan for outpatient medicines in collaboration with local pharmacies in the communities. It does not provide a change in drug pricing for individuals, but it's a saving that comes back to the hospital, where local pharmacies can buy the medications at our cost. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are projected in savings. It kicks off after July 1. Frankly, it could have been done, should have been done here years ago, but wasn't. We saw it as an opportunity."

Manis said the other thing to kick in at the beginning of the fiscal year is the swing bed program. "It's a program for smaller hospitals for those patients expected to have longer stays than normal. As a critical access hospital, we have 25 licensed beds. We can swing them as a regular inpatient or for rehabilitation. It allows patients to get rehab on an inpatient basis at the hospital, instead of having to go to a nursing home or rehab center. It will be a significant benefit to the hospital and the patients. We're hitting our stride operationally and financially. Things are beginning to be in the groove. Yes, we still face challenges, but I see great bright days ahead for this hospital. Thank you for your support, members of the governing board, and the community overall."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked if Manis would be involving community providers in input for the labor and delivery area.

"They, providers and staff, will certainly be involved," Manis confirmed.

Greg Brickner, interim chief financial officer, presented his report. "At our governing board meeting, we had our external auditor present the audit and the official audit report for the last fiscal year. We have received some press coverage locally, even national coverage. We expect an even better audit for this fiscal year."

For the March financials, he reported that surgeries are now exceeding the number of those last year. "Trends are starting to improve. The outpatient visits are trending above last year's. We anticipate that will continue."

The metrics show that March was a good month. "The most important one is the financial strength index, and that's a 50 percent improvement over where we were last year."

He noted that EBIDA (Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) was half a million dollars. "We are at $5.1 million better than last year at the same time. Total net is $6.2 million better. The total includes some non-operating funds we received from the state."

With no questions, they went to public input, but none was received.

Elected official reports came next.

Sheriff Frank Gomez gave a summary of the month of April. He said they were starting to plan their advanced training schedules, as much of it had been cancelled last year, due to Covid. About 15 percent of the training has returned. "We plan to continue the CIT (crisis intervention training) with key staff, provided by Bernalillo County this month. Later this month two deputies will go to D.A.R.E. training. Cpl. Jesus Palacio provided active shooter training to the United Methodist Church and is preparing to do the training at the Cliff Schools likely in the fall." He noted the pastor said he was grateful for the professional training, and that Palacio had offered to return for refreshers and continued training. Former Commissioner Ron Hall said the officer was well informed and prepared and willing to come back to help the church develop a security plan.

Gomez said several serious cases had occurred in April and early May. "We investigated a shooting in Santa Clara. There were no injuries. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, who is a felon and was recently released from New Mexico Corrections. He was apprehended yesterday. A juvenile received a gunshot wound to the chest. It is believed to be an accident but is still under active investigation. The juvenile is in stable condition after being flown to an out-of-state trauma center. There was also a fatal vehicle accident on Mangas Valley Road. There were two missing males, a 37-year-old and a 72-year-old, who were reported after being 35 hours late returning. They have been found safe and were brought back."

He noted they have one deputy quarantined. Gomez continues to participate in the Covid task force. He said the Sheriff's Office has been approved through the Stonegarden Program to receive a new vehicle, a Ford SV-150 pickup, which is on the ground in Albuquerque, awaiting outfitting. He said due to issues with the program, he cannot issue invoices or request funding from the program. He noted that Doña Ana County has withdrawn from Stonegarden, but as Grant County benefits from the program, he will continue to support and participate in it.

Gomez said the department recently received $61,250 in Southwest Border Assistance funding, which was used for the TRAX software and to equip five vehicles and pay for some hardened computers. The department also recently received $81,992.68 from the Covid long term planning funding. The money will be used to replace the 10-year-old, end-of-life computers in the office.

"We are slowly creating a vehicle replacement, maintenance and upgrading plan," Gomez reported. "We have three new deputies who are attending the WNMU Police Academy. Two are U.S. veterans."

On the HIDTA (high intensity drug trafficking area) states, he reported the seizure of three ounces of methamphetamine and a substantial amount of fentanyl.

Gomez reported an increase in domestic violence calls, as well as a large increase in traffic stops. His deputies have addressed, domestic disturbances, livestock issues, and 33 animal complaints, and responded to 10 vehicle crashes, including three with injuries. "We've investigated 123 crashes since January, with one fatality."

Browne asked about the livestock calls. Gomez explained they are usually about livestock outside of fence lines. "We will stay for highway safety. We corral them, get them back behind the fence and try to keep everyone safe."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said it had been brought to his attention that the week was National Police Week. "I just want to thank you and your officers out on the front line and for the families who worry about their safety. I sincerely want to thank you for keeping us safe and for your service to our community."

Gomez said he appreciated it. "We've had good support and a few people have brought in cakes and other goodies. It's been awesome the support we've received."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he wanted to thank the sheriff and deputies for what they do for Santa Clara and Hurley. "We appreciate your taking care of these communities."

Treasurer Patrick Cohn gave his report. "I want to thank taxpayers and my staff for successful second half tax payments. Monday we were really busy with people coming in to pay their taxes." He said, in addition to publishing the reminder in the newspaper and he also put it on the radio this time.

As of April 30, the collection rate was at 80.92, but was not inclusive of the May 10 final deadline. Up to the end of April, the treasurer's office had collected $5,160,823.36 of property taxes.

With no report from the clerk, the commissioners moved into the regular meeting agenda.

The next article will cover the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and the decisions made at the regular meeting.